News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington: 'We Put Last Year Behind Us'

Nov 10, 2005 at 03:40 PM

Pro Bowl linebacker Marcus Washington spoke with Redskins.com and previewed this Monday night's Redskins-Cowboys game:

Q: How much of a statement game is this game against Dallas, given the way the Cowboys beat you last year in the final minute?

A: "You hate to think about last year. We had a chance to win it on defense and we just gave up a big play at the end. We've been going over it all offseason and trying to correct some of those mistakes we made in that game. Hopefully come Monday, you won't see those same mistakes."

Q: You faced running back Thomas Jones of the Chicago Bears in Week 1. This week you face his brother, Julius Jones. Having faced Thomas Jones already, does that help in facing off against Julius Jones?

A: "A little bit. They're similar, but I think Julius has more capability to break tackles. Last year against us, he broke quite a few tackles. He got a lot of YAC, or what we call Yards After Contact. We're definitely going to have to be ready to tackle well and wrap him up. If we do that, we'll have a good game."

Q: With Drew Bledsoe in at quarterback, has defending the Cowboys' offense changed this year?

A: "The big thing is their offensive line is coming together. That makes it easier on the quarterback and takes a lot of pressure off of him. Drew got off to a great start last week and the receivers were fired up. Keyshawn Johnson is definitely a big play guy. We definitely have to give them our best effort."

Q: With the Cowboys inducting Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith into their Ring of Honor, does it give you added incentive to ratchet up your game another level?

A:"Yeah. You know, you have to take your hat off to those guys. They're legends. But we don't want them to celebrate too much. We want to come away with a win. We just have to do what we did against Chicago and play good defense."

Q: Are you tired of hearing about how one-sided this rivalry has become?

A: "Oh, I love it. It gives you a reason to keep working. If you're patted on the back and told how great you are, you tend to get a little complacent. But if there's a team that's been dominating you, it gives you even more incentive to work hard."

Q: Do you focus on last year's games as motivation, or do you put that game tape in a vault and forget about it?

A: "We forget about everything that has happened in the past between these two teams. We have to forget about last year and just focus on the present. As a team, we have to come out and get off to a good start. We have to capitalize on turnovers and tackle well on defense."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising