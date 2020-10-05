WIN Members Volunteer During The DMVotes' Turnout Tuesdays Events

As part of the DMV Votes campaign, WIN members volunteered at the three Turnout Tuesdays in the month of October. Turnout Tuesdays were voter engagement events hosted at FedExField to encourage fans to register to vote and get engaged for the upcoming election. It was a socially distanced drive-through / walk-up event where WIN members helped community members get registered, request absentee ballots and learn more about the upcoming election and the voting procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic.