News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

WIN Members Volunteer During The DMVotes' Turnout Tuesdays Events

Oct 05, 2020 at 05:10 PM
20201103-GMC_8608
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team

As part of the DMV Votes campaign, WIN members volunteered at the three Turnout Tuesdays in the month of October. Turnout Tuesdays were voter engagement events hosted at FedExField to encourage fans to register to vote and get engaged for the upcoming election. It was a socially distanced drive-through / walk-up event where WIN members helped community members get registered, request absentee ballots and learn more about the upcoming election and the voting procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

20201103-GMC_8316
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team

WIN members also volunteered on Election Day at FedExField voting location from 6am to 9pm. Volunteers gave away swag, merchandise, snacks and 'I voted' stickers as well as helped direct people throughout the voting process.

Related Content

news

WIN Hosted 'Dress To Win' Spring Cleaning Event

During the week of March 22nd, members were encouraged to gather donation items and participate in a contactless drop off at FedExField and Inova Sports Performance Center.

news

Women's Initiative Network Volunteers At Harvest Feast

On November 16th, over 15 WIN members volunteered to assemble 5,000 bags of dry goods, perishables, and beverages at FedExField. Each bag was packed full of Thanksgiving staples like potatoes, stuffing, sweet potatoes, veggies and of course, a turkey.

news

Women's Initiative Network and Black Engagement Network Guest Speaker: Nicole Lynn, First Black Female Sports Agent

Over 150 employees of the Washington Football Team joined the Zoom as Nicole talked about how we can be allies and sponsors for minorities and underrepresented groups in our organization. Nicole also highlighted several ways to raise each other up and grow together; whether it's as a mentor, ally, sponsor, or colleague.

news

Women's Initiative Network Launches Committees Focused On Key Pillars And Values

WIN members elected to participate in the four WIN committees that focus on the organization's key pillars and values.

Advertising