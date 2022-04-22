With Commanders Entertainment Team, Crysten finds balance and learns invaluable lessons 

That family bond is further fortified by the fact that during some weeks, particularly in season, the team spends a lot of time together. Despite the jam-packed days and miles logged on the odometer, Crysten wouldn't have it any other way.

"Sometimes we're with each other 20-plus hours and the work is hard, it's sweaty. You're sore, you're tired. Some people have come from a full workday" Crysten said. "Some people were up at 6 a.m. teaching fitness classes, someone's coming from their marketing job or they just got like crushed in a quarterly meeting. But when we come into the studio, it's like 'leave the other stuff at the door' and just be super present and have fun and enjoy being with each other, because it's such a short window in your life where you get to have this experience and build these relationships. Spend that time with each other before it's gone."

And while she knows a day will come where she'll have to hang up her uniform, she doesn't get too caught up in the thought. Right now, she's enjoying the present and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help build a special program.