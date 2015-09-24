Young Fan Wishes DeAngelo Hall Prayers, Receives His Jersey

RELATED LINKS:--Kevin Durant Visits New York To Cheer On The Redskins
In a moment of frustration and disappointment, with cornerback DeAngelo Hall walking into the Redskins tunnel after injuring his toe in the third quarter, the veteran received some encouragement from an unlikely source.
Twelve-year-old Brian, a Redskins fan, saw Hall walking down the hallway and approached him. NFL analyst Shaun O'Hara happened to watch the encounter up close. Here's how their interaction went, as captioned on O'Hara's Instagram.
"Hey DeAngelo, I'll say a prayer for you." Hall said 'Thanks kid, I needed that'....and then threw him his game jersey."
O'Hara also put in the hashtag #MeanJoeGreen, invoking the famous coke commercial in which Green receives a bottle of Coke from a young fan and gives him his jersey in exchange.
Here's to Hall staying classy, and to a night to remember for Brian.
