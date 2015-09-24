Young Fan Wishes DeAngelo Hall Prayers, Receives His Jersey

View this post on Instagram

Special moment just happened in the tunnel @mlstadium Brian here, a 12 yr old @redskins fan just saw @dhall23skins in the hallway & said "Hey DeAngelo, I'll say a prayer for you." Hall said thanks kid, I needed that....and then threw him his game jersey. #TrueStory #powerofprayer #thatjusthappened #MeanJoeGreene #classy