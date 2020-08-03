News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Ziggy Hood Named Washington's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Recipient For 2020 Season

Aug 03, 2020 at 11:49 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

ZiggyHood_BillWalshFellow_TwitterV2

As training camp begins to ramp up, the Washington Football Team's staff just got a little bigger.

That's because former defensive linemen Ziggy Hood has been named Washington's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship recipient for the 2020 season, the team announced Monday. Hood, 33, will primarily work with the strength and conditioning staff during training camp.

A first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2009 NFL Draft, Hood appeared in 142 games (73 starts) over his 10-year career and finished with 231 tackles (141 solo), 21 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks and five fumble recoveries.

He played for Washington from 2016-18, appearing in 36 games (27 starts) and registering 61 total tackles, three passes defensed and 1.5 sacks.

Established in 1987, the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship provides NFL coaching experience to a diverse group of participants every year. The program is named after the man who conceived the idea -- late Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Bill Walsh -- and exposes talented minority college coaches, high school coaches and former players to the methods and philosophies of NFL coaching staffs. Walsh introduced the concept to the league in 1987 when he brought a group of minority coaches into his San Francisco 49ers' training camp.

The program has tutored over 2,000 minority coaches through the years and has grown to the point that every NFL team participates during offseason workout programs, minicamps and/or training camp.

