2015 Redskins In Richmond: Tight Ends

Jul 17, 2015 at 05:10 AM
With training camp set to begin later this month, Redskins.com previews the current state of the Redskins' roster, continuing today with the team's tight ends.

As the Redskins prepare for their third training camp at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va., they carry with them the same top three tight ends from a season ago along with three younger players trying to work their way up the depth chart.

ROSTER SUBTRACTION(S):**
None

KEY ADDITION(S):
None

CURRENT STATE OF THE UNIT:When on the field, Jordan Reed – a third-year product out of Florida – is one of the best pass catchers at his position.

In 20 career games, Reed has recorded 95 receptions for 964 yards and three touchdowns.

During his rookie season in 2013, the 6-foot-3, 237 pounder set franchise records for rookie tight ends with 45 receptions and 499 receiving yards. Perhaps no game showcased Reed's ability in the passing game more than a 45-41 victory over the Chicago Bears, in which he hauled in nine receptions for 134 yards.

He's also recorded at least 50 receiving yards in nine of his 20 career games.

While the talent is certainly there, the issue for Reed has been staying healthy, as he's missed 12 games over the last two seasons with multiple injuries.

With Reed sidelined during the early part of the Redskins' 2014 schedule, Niles Paul came in and burst onto the scene, as he had 313 receiving yards through the first four games.

The Nebraska product would go on to set career highs across the board with 39 receptions for 507 yards and a touchdown.

For his four-year career, Paul, who signed a new contract with the Redskins in the offseason, has 53 receptions for 735 yards and two touchdowns in 60 games.

While Reed and Paul are known more for their pass-catching skills, veteran Logan Paulsen is considered the team's best blocker at the position by head coach Jay Gruden.

"Logan [Paulsen] has done some good things, he's one of those guys that is going to do exactly what you want," Gruden said at OTAs. "He's strong. People always say, 'Hey, you guys have got to run the ball, run the ball,' but you have got to have a tight end that can block, not only at the point of attack but the backside and Logan right now is our best blocker."

The UCLA product does, however, contribute to the passing game as well, as he's hauled in 78 passes for 801 yards and six touchdowns in his career.

Behind the three established veterans is a trio of youngsters in Je'Ron Hamm, Chase Dixon and Devin Mahina.

Hamm was a wide receiver at Louisiana-Monroe from 2010-13, appearing in 43 career games with 111 receptions for 1,587 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He originally entered the NFL with the New Orleans Saints as a college free agent before spending the 2014 season on the Redskins' practice squad where Dixon joined him.

Signed on Nov. 10, the 6-foot-5, 240 pounder played at Central Arkansas, recording 33 receptions for 379 and 10 touchdowns.

Mahina is the biggest tight end on the roster, checking in at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds.

He comes to the Redskins after four seasons at BYU in which he recorded 46 receptions for 554 yards and five touchdowns.

WHAT TO WATCH:
While there certainly aren't any question marks about Reed's skillset, there are about whether or not he can stay healthy for a full season.

He had a minor procedure during the offseason, but is expected to be ready for training camp sessions.

Re-signed and ready to go, Paul is looking to build off of last season's successes and has been used at different position to create mismatches.

He can line up wide and has even taken a few snaps at fullback.

Another area to keep an eye on over the coming weeks is the positioning on the depth chart of the three youngest tight ends and whether they can push for a spot on the 53-man roster.

REDSKINS IN RICHMOND:--Day 1: Quarterbacks
--Day 2: Defensive Linemen
--Day 3: Running Backs
--Day 4: Linebackers
--Day 5: Wide Receivers
--Day 6: Cornerbacks
--Day 7: Tight Ends
--Day 8: ???

