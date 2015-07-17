2015 Redskins In Richmond: Tight Ends

While Reed and Paul are known more for their pass-catching skills, veteran Logan Paulsen is considered the team's best blocker at the position by head coach Jay Gruden.

"Logan [Paulsen] has done some good things, he's one of those guys that is going to do exactly what you want," Gruden said at OTAs. "He's strong. People always say, 'Hey, you guys have got to run the ball, run the ball,' but you have got to have a tight end that can block, not only at the point of attack but the backside and Logan right now is our best blocker."

The UCLA product does, however, contribute to the passing game as well, as he's hauled in 78 passes for 801 yards and six touchdowns in his career.

Behind the three established veterans is a trio of youngsters in Je'Ron Hamm, Chase Dixon and Devin Mahina.

Hamm was a wide receiver at Louisiana-Monroe from 2010-13, appearing in 43 career games with 111 receptions for 1,587 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He originally entered the NFL with the New Orleans Saints as a college free agent before spending the 2014 season on the Redskins' practice squad where Dixon joined him.

Signed on Nov. 10, the 6-foot-5, 240 pounder played at Central Arkansas, recording 33 receptions for 379 and 10 touchdowns.

Mahina is the biggest tight end on the roster, checking in at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds.

He comes to the Redskins after four seasons at BYU in which he recorded 46 receptions for 554 yards and five touchdowns.

WHAT TO WATCH:

While there certainly aren't any question marks about Reed's skillset, there are about whether or not he can stay healthy for a full season.

He had a minor procedure during the offseason, but is expected to be ready for training camp sessions.

Re-signed and ready to go, Paul is looking to build off of last season's successes and has been used at different position to create mismatches.

He can line up wide and has even taken a few snaps at fullback.

Another area to keep an eye on over the coming weeks is the positioning on the depth chart of the three youngest tight ends and whether they can push for a spot on the 53-man roster.

