News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

An Unusual Offseason Has Not Stopped Tress Way From Preparing To Replicate His Pro Bowl Campaign

Jul 22, 2020 at 05:00 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Training-camp-template-lead-art-tress-way

Tress Way's offseason training program was unique -- even for an NFL punter.

His mornings typically consisted of hanging out with his 2-year-old twins, Beau and Harper, who love to play in the inflatable pool in their backyard in Oklahoma.

"I think that they might be part frog or part fish," Way said, "because they're just in the water nonstop."

If he was not with his family, which also includes his wife, Brianna, and their 2-month-old daughter, Hadley, he might have been doing punter-specific exercises and weight training in his garage. And if he left the house, he was usually honing his expertise on a high school football field nearby.

Such is life for a Pro Bowl father during a worldwide pandemic.

"Because of all the [COVID-19] stuff and having a newborn, I haven't actually been working out with other players," said Way, who usually trains with former Oklahoma teammate and current Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester.

"We've kind of been playing it safe. It's just been a weird deal, and when you have a newborn, it's kind of like, 'Why not play it safe?'"

View this post on Instagram

My crew 💚 so incredibly grateful!!

A post shared by brianna way (@brianna.way) on

With the help of Washington strength and conditioning coach Chad Englehart a few years ago, Way set up his garage with the necessary equipment to train whenever he was home. But with all offseason programs being fully virtual this year, he ended up ordering additional equipment to help him stay in shape.

"Thankfully, I don't do a whole lot of running when I'm on the field," said Way, who was the NFC's starting punter in the 2019 Pro Bowl. "I do more of a trot on and trot off."

An undrafted free agent in 2013, Way set career-highs in nearly every statistical category last season while leading the NFL with 49.6 yards per punt. He's also the franchise leader in net average (44.1 in 2019) and punts inside the 20-yard line (41 in 2018). Washington signed Way to a multi-year contract extension in December.

To stay sharp during these unprecedented times, Way frequented the nearby football field. Some NFL players from the area know the coach, Way said, and he gave them the go-ahead to work out there. The only obstacle was having to hop the fence.

"Hopefully I don't make the news for getting arrested for trespassing," Way joked. "But I've been safe for the past few months, so it's been OK."

Way acknowledged the weirdness of a virtual offseason program, but he enjoyed interacting with his teammates and mostly new coaching staff, even if it was just over Zoom. He described head coach Ron Rivera as someone who is "easy to get on board with," so he cannot wait to see the type of culture he instills in Washington.

Way is also thankful to once again be working with special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor, the fun-loving, passionate coach Way credits for his increased confidence.

"He saw things in me that I wanted to see but didn't know they were there," Way said. "He brought them out of me."

But perhaps most of all, Way is ready to rejoin his second family on the field for 2020.

"I'm really excited to see what this season is going to look like, and I am just itching to get back to see everybody."

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook: Learning Lessons For Jamin Davis

Davis is using his experience in the preseason to develop his skillset. Here are some key observations from Wednesday's practice.

news

Training Camp Notebook: Ryan Fitzpatrick Building A Bond With His WRs

There are some complexities with developing relationships with pass-catchers for Fitzpatrick, but they center around repetitions and time.

news

Training Camp Notebook: Benjamin St-Juste Brings The Juice

The rain was pouring, and St-Juste was making plays. Here are some key observations from the second practice of Week 4.

news

Training Camp Notebook: A Lockdown Day From The Defense

Washington was back on the field after taking a couple days off. Here are some observations from Sunday's practice.

news

Training Camp Notebook: Heading To New England

Washington had it's final practice before playing the Patriots on Thursday. Here are some notes and quotes from Tuesday morning.

news

Training Camp Notebook: Prepping For The Preseason

Washington has a preseason game on Thursday, so it's time to switch practice up a bit.

news

Training Camp Notebook: Defensive Dominance

The defense balled out during Sunday's practice with several interceptions and impressive tackles.

news

Training Camp Notebook: Friday Night Lights

Fans were back at FedExField for some Friday Night Football, and there were plenty of great moments throughout the night.

news

Benjamin St-Juste: A Student Of The Game

There's a lot to like about St-Juste, but being a student of the game might be his best quality.

news

Training Camp Notebook: A Boost Of Energy

Ron Rivera is pumped to see the fans at FedExField

news

Training Camp Notebook: Sam Cosmi's Blessings

Cosmi has been matching up against Chase Young or Montez Sweat on every play. That competition is helping him improve.

news

Training Camp Notebook: First Day In Pads

There was a different kind of energy Tuesday morning for the first day of pads. Here are some observations from today's practice.

Advertising