5 takeaways from Washingtons' Week 17 loss to Cleveland

The Washington Commanders could not maintain control of their playoff destiny and dropped their third-straight loss to the Cleveland Browns, 24-10. Here are five takeaways from the defeat.

1. It was a rocky start for the offense.

Things went well enough for the Commanders on the Browns' first possession of the game. Thanks to a holding call and a sack by Daron Payne, Cleveland only managed to gain six net yards on six plays.

Things did not fare much better for Washington after the punt, though, and it resulted in the team being forced to climb out of a hole for much of the afternoon.

Washington's first three drives of the game ended in frustration instead of points, as a failed fourth down attempt at the Browns' 40-yard line was sandwiched between two Carson Wentz interceptions. The first pick was intended for Terry McLaurin but ended up in the hands of Denzel Ward, leading to a Browns field goal five plays later. The second was the result of an off-target throw to Curtis Samuel that was snagged by Grant Delpit.

That one did not lead to any points, but it was a massive blow to Washington's attempts at getting the momentum to swing back in its favor.