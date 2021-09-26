5 Takeaways From Washington's Loss To The Bills

5. How does Washington respond?

Ron Rivera summed up the afternoon in one sentence: "We got our butts kicked."

Aside from a few individual moments, Washington was outplayed in Buffalo. It was out-gained by Allen and the Bills, 481-290, and three turnovers negated much of Washington's positive plays. On defense, the unit allowed the Bills to convert 9-of-15 first downs.

The next question Rivera has on his mind is how will his team respond to starting the season 1-2?

"It's going to be about what we learned from what happened and whether we're going to get up," Rivera said after the game. "That's what we're gonna be judged on. That's the truth of the matter."

Washington is approaching its most difficult stretch of the year. After going back on the road to play the Falcons, it faces a gauntlet that includes the Chiefs, Saints, Broncos and Buccaneers. It'll certainly present several tough tests for the young team.

Anyone who manages to make it in the NFL will eventually have blowout losses, Rivera said, but how Washington responds will show the head coach what its character is like.