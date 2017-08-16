News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

85th Anniversary Redskins Fan Stories: Michael Ealy

Aug 16, 2017 at 04:01 AM
michael-ealy-draft-day-615.jpg

Actor and DMV native Michael Ealy cherishes the Redskins' 1987 Super Bowl season for two reasons.

The first is easy: the Redskins became world champions for the second time in franchise history. The second? Quarterback Doug Williams became the first African-American quarterback to raise the Lombardi Trophy.

"It had just sunk in that as the first African-American quarterback to [win a Super Bowl], he had just made history," Ealy said. "So that put him up there with the likes of Jesse Owens and Muhammad Ali and such and Joe Lewis. He's a hero."

As for his favorite player, Ealy said Hall of Fame wide receiver Art Monk inspired him tremendously.

"After games I'd go out and play games in the neighborhood and imagine I was Art Monk," Ealy said. "He never thought of himself as someone beyond the game, as someone beyond the team. And so I try to model my own professional career after that as well. I just want to do the work."

Now that you've heard Michael Ealy's story, it's your turn! Share a Redskins memory, story, photo or video on social media using #AllHail OR submit it here and become a part of Redskins history.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.
news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.
news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian. 
news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.
news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen. 
news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player. 
news

Recap: Redskins Players Celebrate Father's Day

With Father's Day on Sunday, here's a look at how some of the Redskins honored the day.
Advertising