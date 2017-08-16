85th Anniversary Redskins Fan Stories: Michael Ealy

Actor and DMV native Michael Ealy cherishes the Redskins' 1987 Super Bowl season for two reasons.
The first is easy: the Redskins became world champions for the second time in franchise history. The second? Quarterback Doug Williams became the first African-American quarterback to raise the Lombardi Trophy.
"It had just sunk in that as the first African-American quarterback to [win a Super Bowl], he had just made history," Ealy said. "So that put him up there with the likes of Jesse Owens and Muhammad Ali and such and Joe Lewis. He's a hero."
As for his favorite player, Ealy said Hall of Fame wide receiver Art Monk inspired him tremendously.
"After games I'd go out and play games in the neighborhood and imagine I was Art Monk," Ealy said. "He never thought of himself as someone beyond the game, as someone beyond the team. And so I try to model my own professional career after that as well. I just want to do the work."
