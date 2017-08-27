News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

A Brotherly Reunion For Zach And Nick Vigil On Sunday

Aug 27, 2017 at 05:16 AM
Last season, linebacker Zach Vigil, then playing with the Miami Dolphins, was injured when his team travelled to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. It was unfortunate mostly because that meant he wouldn't get to face off against his younger brother, Nick.

On Sunday, now with the Redskins, Zach will will have another chance to see, and potentially play against, his brother in person.

"I'm excited to see him." Zach said. "I haven't seen him since camp started."

Nick, a starting linebacker for the Bengals this year, played with Zach in college at Utah State, where both earned first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors. Zach joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2015, and the following year, Nick was a third-round pick of the Bengals.

"We talk two or three times a week to see how we're doing, talk about each other's opponents and this week has been a little different," Zach said. "We talk pretty regularly; Nick and I are pretty close so we stay in touch."

Both grew up in Ogden, Utah, and have an extensive background as aspiring rodeo bull riders. They eventually pivoted to football when Zach took a hard fall off a bull as a kid, but both still enjoy roping in the outdoors.

"When we go home we do a lot of stuff together," Zach said. "We go hunting, riding horses together, train together."

Zach hasn't found anyone to go roping with in Northern Virginia yet, but admitted it was easier in Florida to find places to go. As for Nick, "it's just the city there, so he hasn't had a chance yet," said Zach.

Zach still plays older brother, and often during their phone conversations they will critique each other's play and try to keep up with each other's progress. For Sunday's game, Zach has 12 tickets already reserved for family and friends, including both of his parents.

"I've watched both of his preseason games on film right now and I think Nick looks really good he's been playing well," Zach said. "He's always around the football so yeah I'm very supportive, but I keep my eye on him."

