A Day In The Life: Redskins Players At The Preakness Stakes

There was a major horse race on Saturday, too (the second leg of the Triple Crown major) and plenty of other smaller ones before that, but that all generally felt secondary. For the majority of people enjoying Black Eyed Susans in pastel dresses and suits, horse racing is an excuse to engage in these types of mixers, to network with people and dress up in outfits they may never wear again.

When else is cornerback Bashaud Breeland going to wear a top hat? This was his second consecutive Preakness Stakes, so he knew his way around the party, meeting just about everyone in his path, introducing cornerback Kendall Fuller to his new friends.

One person he met, wearing a grimace throughout the few moments he roamed the grounds with his wife, was New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, donning a light blue blazer as he gave facetime to a few high rollers. Including Breeland.

"I got to meet Bill Belichick personally," Breeland said, about to move on before I pressed about his interaction. A friend introduced him. "It was shocking. Almost intimidating. I just shook his hand and told him I was a fan. Other than that it was just intimidating. He doesn't smile at all."

That might have been the only time Breeland didn't feel comfortable. Like his teammate tight end Vernon Davis, who wore a navy suit and walked around with defensive lineman A.J Francis, Breeland has taken tips when it comes to his people skills and making potential business connections (no word on if he promoted his new rap stylings just yet).

"I've seen a lot of people I met last year," he said. "It was a pretty good time seeing them again. Last year I didn't know too much about it, but I learned more about it."

That seemed to rub off on Fuller, who opted for no blazer, and wandered around more of the infield next door at the Under Armor tent.

"I like that you never know who you're talking to," Fuller said. "You could meet the CEO of companies, you could meet anybody. I walk by the Under Armor tent to see athletes, stuff like that."

This was Fuller's first time at Pimlico, a surprise considering he grew up not too far away.

"[The biggest takeaway] is the fact that I took so long to come," Fuller said. "I only live like 20 minutes away. The fact that this is my first time coming -- now I get the full experience."