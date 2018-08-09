A Football Fanatic, Tight End Matt Flanagan Prepares To Witness, And Play In, His First NFL Game  

With the starting tight end group established, Flanagan plans to use the preseason games to prove how valuable he can be in other fundamentals of the game in addition to catching. He understands that the more skills he shows, the more likely the Redskins are going to keep him on the final 53-man roster.

"Obviously the tight end position is something that can be very multiple, but at the same time, the more and more you can do, the more and more value you give them to keep you," Flanagan said. "I think just getting out there, blocking my [butt] off and being able to prove that I'm a reliable option in the passing game and obviously making an impact on special teams. Those are the three things I think I'll really need to focus on and be able to prove that I can do come Thursday."