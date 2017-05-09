A High School Flag Football Game Showed Off Ryan Anderson's Intensity

Anderson's team was in line for another loss against Hueytown, which boasted quarterback Jameis Winston, the eventual 2015 first-round draft pick, when a a near scuffle broke out.

On a previous possession, according to an AL.com feature, Winston beat Anderson for a two-point conversion, completing a pass to a receiver Anderson had been covering. On Hueytown's next offensive snap, Winston looked at Anderson and gave him a wink, as though he were coming for him again.

Incensed, Anderson slammed down his Hueytown receiver, which prompted some verbal firings and some pushing and shoving. It was a small window into the type of player Anderson would become.

A similar instance describes his passion.

During a touch practice in high school, in which plays are ruled dead once an offensive player makes contact with a defender, a freshman running back finished a rush play for an extra 10 yards after the whistle had blown.

Anderson didn't like that very much, picked up the freshman and slammed him to the ground – proving quite the loud point.