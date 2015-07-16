News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

A Look Inside The Redskins Archives: Training Camp Mayhem

Jul 16, 2015 at 05:43 AM
ArchivesTC.jpg

Over the offseason, The Redskins Blog has been providing you with a different look at the franchise's past.

Unlike Throwback Thursday where we've looked at important moments on the gridiron against an upcoming opponent, this series will examine some of the lighter moments as we go through all of the photos stored at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

__ _

How long does it take you to find legendary head coach Joe Gibbs in this photo?

If it was more than a second, that's the point.

This was the scene on Aug. 3, 1987, when the old ball coach had some spare time to spend with fans, which flocked around him for some autographs and some conversations, before heading back into the chaos of people that surrounded him.

That's going to be the scene starting in two weeks (!) when the Redskins head to Richmond, Va., to the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center on July 30.

In other words, be prepared for the lines and crowds and hot conditions during this great tradition each year, and be courteous to your other autograph seekers. Don't push or shove. Everyone will get their chance. See how friendly everyone is to Mr. Gibbs in this photo? You can be, too.

And get ready to have the same expression as this lady in the bottom of the screen.

Lady-laughing.jpg

If you have one #mood during training camp, let it be this #mood.

.

.

.

