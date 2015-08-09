After Injuries, Keenan Robinson Playing Relentless

His second season? It ended on the first day of training camp.

That's why whenever he's on the field, Robinson is intense and active, not letting the joy of playing football escape him.

As the defensive playcaller for the Redskins, Robinson hopes that attitude rubs off on the entire unit.

"After the injuries, my mindset of the game kind of changed," he said. "I was like, at any given moment it could be over, so I just play relentless and every play I give it my all. That's the kind of mindset and mentality that we have to have. From a defense stand point, if we have 11 guys doing that… At any given moment we could have one breakdown, but if someone else is going hard – 110 percent – that could make up for someone else's mistake. Coach said if you're going to make a mistake, make it at full speed because someone else is going to be covering your back and someone is going to be making up for your mental mistake."

Robinson, a Texas product, certainly didn't disappoint last season, his first as a full-time starter, recording 134 tackles – second most on the team.

Those experiences were important, especially considering the fact he was filling the shoes of London Fletcher, one of the most consistent players of the last decade.

"He's a very bright guy and last year's experiences as far as playing full-time really helped him seeing the game, seeing formations, recognizing formations, making the calls, making the checks," head coach Jay Gruden said. "Now he's using different words [in Joe Barry's offense]. Some of it has carried over, but a lot of it has changed. He's doing a good job."

Robinson has only been working with Barry for a few months now, and they have yet to see the coach in a game setting, but the linebacker says the new defensive coordinator "brings a new sort of energy to the team."