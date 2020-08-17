Alex Smith's Incredible Comeback Is Not Finished Yet

Alex Smith might not be counting, but there are scores of football fans who are aware that it's been 637 days since his life-altering injury on Nov. 18, 2018.

As shocking as that number is, it doesn't tell the complete story. Between getting carted off FedExField and getting activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list on Aug. 16, Smith nearly lost his career, his leg and his life. He has gone through 17 surgeries and countless hours of grueling rehab just to get to where he could be on the field again.

One question still remains in the minds of many: Why? Smith has already had a long career with plenty of accomplishments. Why not retire, or as Smith puts it, "ride off into the sunset?"

Smith doesn't want to take the easy path, though, and he's not about to stop with practice. He wants to play in a game again, and he'll do whatever it takes to accomplish his next goal.