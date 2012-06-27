Alexander The Face Of Roster Versatility





Roster versatility has been the theme of offseason workouts, with head coach Mike Shanahan rotating players away from their natural positions to find more roster depth.

While players like DeAngelo Hall have been featured throughout the secondary, and Niles Paul looks to make a splash at tight end, Lorenzo Alexander has quietly picked up two more positions.

Already with professional experience at defensive tackle, defensive end, offensive guard, fullback, and outside linebacker, Alexander is ready in case of emergency at inside linebacker and tight end.

"I've been through this before," he said. "Once we get to the season, [the coaches] will throw me in there for one or two reps in practice, because they know I can do it."

After starting 12 games in 2010, Alexander was relegated to special teams last year, after the arrival of Ryan Kerrigan and the emergence of Perry Riley.

If called upon in 2012, Alexander embraces the opportunity to get back on the field on defense. In order to hone his skills at inside linebacker, Alexander has called on the expertise of friend and teammate London Fletcher.

"Defense is my side of the ball, so I pay a lot of attention as far as film work," he said. "All I have to do is watch film of London Fletcher to learn my role, because we've got the best in the league playing inside."

Alexander feels confident at linebacker, but noted that his work at tight end was more situational, or in case of emergency.

"Coach Shanahan hasn't really defined how they're going to be using me," Alexander explained. "He just pretty much wanted me to understand the concepts of the offense, and what the fullback and tight end's responsibilities are.

"If they think I give the team the best chance in a situation, I have some familiarity with it."

Regardless of whether or not Alexander lines up on offense or defense this year, he is preparing for another stellar season at special teams, where he has led the team in tackles for two-straight seasons.

"What I'm most dominant at is special teams," he said. "Obviously, when you want to be a starter, you better flash on special teams. Then when guys go down, I'll be able to back them up and go in and play the game.

"Right now I'm a backup for several spots and I really show up on special teams, and that's how I help the team win."

