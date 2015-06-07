Alfred Morris Becoming A Master Of 'The Wobble'

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Ok, so maybe Redskins running back Alfred Morris doesn't have the same kind of dance moves his teammate Chris Baker showed off at his football camp on Saturday, but he can still move pretty well.

As a running back you need good footwork, so maybe it's no surprise that Morris has become more than proficient in "The Wobble," a line dance, which debuted in 2008, featuring use of the hips and shuffle steps similar to a "Cha-cha."

Morris got the opportunity to show off his moves on Friday at Laurel Elementary School in Prince George's County as he helped students celebrate their achievements in the Fuel Up To Play 60 program.

His visit ended with hundreds of students performing "The Wobble" before he eventually joined in on the dance.