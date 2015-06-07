News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Alfred Morris Becoming A Master Of 'The Wobble'

Jun 07, 2015 at 08:41 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2016-Photos/kring-2016-headshot.jpg
Jake Kring-Schreifels

Managing Editor

Ok, so maybe Redskins running back Alfred Morris doesn't have the same kind of dance moves his teammate Chris Baker showed off at his football camp on Saturday, but he can still move pretty well.

As a running back you need good footwork, so maybe it's no surprise that Morris has become more than proficient in "The Wobble," a line dance, which debuted in 2008, featuring use of the hips and shuffle steps similar to a "Cha-cha."

Morris got the opportunity to show off his moves on Friday at Laurel Elementary School in Prince George's County as he helped students celebrate their achievements in the Fuel Up To Play 60 program.

His visit ended with hundreds of students performing "The Wobble" before he eventually joined in on the dance.

"I remember the first time [I saw it], I think I was like in college down in South Florida, and I was like, 'I've never heard of The Wobble,' and everyone was doing it," Morris said. "Ever since then, I was like, 'I'm going to learn this dance.'"

o60515_Alfred_Laurel_Play_60-033.JPG

Over time, Morris has found that becoming a "Wobble" master has some practical use, too.

"I learned [it] and I thoroughly enjoyed it and it works, too, because a lot of the events we go to always play 'The Wobble,'" Morris said. "So I enjoy it."

Now, if we could just find some footage of Morris learning "The Wobble" while attending Florida Atlantic University.  

