All-Time Record Ratings For Redskins-Bills Game





Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic's live coverage of the Washington Redskins' preseason game at Buffalo on Thursday, Aug. 9, was the highest-rated program in network history, earning an average household rating of 9.15 in the Washington, D.C., television market from 7-10:15 p.m.

The record household rating equates to an average Washington-area audience of approximately 216,000 households and 297,000 viewers.

Comcast SportsNet's coverage, which featured the debut of Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III, posted a peak household rating of 10.75 in the Washington market during the game's first quarter, which equates to approximately 254,000 households and 402,000 viewers.

Combined with the Baltimore television market, approximately 470,000 Washington/Baltimore-area viewers watched Comcast SportsNet during the first quarter.

The game also aired locally on NBC Washington Nonstop.

"We appreciate the great fan support as our 2012 season kicked off in record fashion on Comcast SportsNet," said Redskins Chief Marketing Officer Mitch Gershman.

Comcast SportsNet's previous all-time record for average household rating in the Washington market was an 8.10, which was earned for the Washington Capitals' Eastern Conference Quarterfinals Game 7 vs. Montreal on April 28, 2010.

The network's highest average household rating for a Redskins preseason game was a 4.24, set during last preseason's opening game on August 12, 2011, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The exclusive HD home of the Redskins' preseason, Comcast SportsNet will continue its live coverage of the team's exhibition schedule on Aug. 18 when they face the Bears in Chicago at 8 p.m.

The network's Redskins schedule also includes preseason home games against Indianapolis on Aug. 25 (4 p.m.) and Tampa Bay on Aug. 29 (7:30 p.m.)

.

.