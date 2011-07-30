News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Armstrong Views Competition As a Challenge

Jul 30, 2011 at 05:02 PM
In the span of a week, the Redskins have re-signed Santana Moss, signed Donte Stallworth and traded for Jabar Gaffney.

Anthony Armstrong has taken note of the influx of veteran wide receivers.

"I take it personally, most definitely," he said.  "It's one of those things where, if they're bringing somebody else in, that means that I'm not doing my job."

Since training camp has started, Armstrong has been able to put the new additions in perspective: he is focusing only on what he can control.

"I use that as motivation to just say, 'I need to improve my game to where that, if they bring in another person, this person's not going to beat me on the field,' he said. "I'm going to do my thing and try to out-perform them. It's the same outlook as last year: I've still got to prove myself."

It's hard to believe that it has been less than two years since Armstrong was added to the Redskins practice squad.

In a very short amount of time – just 15 games – he has gone from being an unknown entity to a heralded weapon in the offense.

Now at training camp, Armstrong's off-season preparation has left him feeling confident about getting ready for the season.

"For the guys that have been here before, it shouldn't take too long," he said. "It's going to be those rookies that have to catch up, those new guys that have to get up to speed.  It will take them a while."

Armstrong has a unique football background having fought his way up through the roster of minor professional football leagues. As a result, Armstrong doesn't discount anyone's ability to succeed, as long as they have the right support.

"It'll be up to the coaches, the position coaches, and the veteran players to kind of get those guys up to speed," he said. "Teach them, and hopefully they'll be able to catch up so they can make an impact and help us out."

Last year, Armstrong started 11 games and finished the year with 44 catches for 871 yards and three touchdowns.

While his numbers were impressive for a first-year receiver, the team finished a 22nd in passing touchdowns, causing the organization to seek more playmakers.

