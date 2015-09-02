As Final Preseason Game Approaches, Fringe Players Keeping An Even Keel

Those that have the general sense their talents won't qualify for a team this September also know that their effort and skills are still under constant surveillance. Making sure of fundamentals and continuing to work hard still has merit for players who want to package together film and recommendations to send around the league.

Everett, for example, was grateful to be signed in early August, if only because he was able to accumulate enough film in training camp and three preseason games to promote himself elsewhere if needed. In many ways, it's the consolation prize for getting let go.

"I think we're going to get them enough work on tape where we're going to get them an opportunity somewhere else," Gruden said. "Last year, we went through a ton of injuries and we ended up bringing certain guys back. So it's not the end of the line for them."

Still, a lot of second chances come through chance itself, which is not exactly a financially viable way to live. It takes a quick look at the NFL landscape, though, to learn from other players' pasts and draw inspiration. For Plummer, all it took was a look across the locker room.

Linebacker Jackson Jeffcoat, who Plummer says has taken him under his wing, found himself in Plummer's situation a year ago. He was cut before the 53-man roster was announced and served time on the Redskins' practice squad throughout most of the season.

He capitalized on some opportunities during the final two 2014 regular season games and has continued to make strides this offseason, rotating in and out of the first-team defense.

"He just always encouraged me and motivated me," Plummer said. "The NFL is a crazy business. Injuries make the next guy come up. And he took that opportunity and ran with it. That just shows what type of guy Jackson Jeffcoat is. Some guys are going to fly or fall. I think he flew pretty well."

Stories like that provide safety nets for Plummer and his teammates, who know their first dream run in the NFL may soon be paused. The players that are smart – the ones that have an undeterred passion for the game and can see past some initial joy or disappointment – know Thursday is a big day, but not doomsday.

"Some people feel like it's just over with," Plummer said. "I've had a lot of teammates go from three or four teams and during their eighth year they finally found their spot. If you continue to work hard, and keep pushing and this is what you really want to do, there's going to be a spot for you if you have the talent and ability."

