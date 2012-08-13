News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Baker Making Better Second Impression

Aug 13, 2012 at 01:13 AM
Baker_Chris.jpg


The Redskins were plagued by a long list of injuries last season, which challenged head coach Mike Shanahan to field a healthy and competitive roster.

Defensive lineman Chris Baker added his name to that list with a quadriceps tear that ended his season only two practice plays after being signed to the active roster.

After a long offseason of rehabilitation, Baker has become one of the popular players to watch in training camp.

Baker didn't exhibit any reservation about his knee during last Thursday's game against the Bills, which he said was a relief.

"I felt great.  My legs were up under me, I felt powerful," Baker said.  "It just felt good to be back on the field."

The biggest series for the defensive line came on a goal line-stand late in the second quarter.  The Bills ran six offensive plays inside the 5-yard line, and the defense helding, forcing a field goal try.

Baker was on the field for the stand, and said the game plan was very simple: don't get pushed back.

"As a D-lineman, you just want to stay low and power through the guy, and that's exactly what happened," he said. "We just stayed low and were determined not to let them score."

Taking advantage of opportunities is the key to earning a roster spot on a unit that returns all three starters from a year ago.

"There's a lot of competition," Baker explained. "We're deep at every position, so there' a lot of competition every day. You've got to bring your best."

Baker's versatility isn't going unnoticed and should help him fight for more playing time.  Defensive coordinator Jim Haslett thinks Baker has the ability play defense end as well as nose tackle.

"He has great power.  I think he's really matured since last year, unbelievably so," Haslett said about Baker.  "I still think he has a ways to go in learning the scheme and techniques.  But he's got a lot of the little attributes you look for, that the great ones have."

Regardless of where he lines up, Baker knows what it takes to earn opportunities in the future.

"Just keeping working hard and doing the same thing I've been doing since camp started."

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bugel's 'Hogs' Had Deep Impact

Joe Bugel's retirement from the NFL last week signaled the end of an era, but his "Hogs" say his legacy continues on in today's NFL.

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

Advertising