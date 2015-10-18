Bashaud Breeland Continues Improvements With Three Takeaways

With the Jets driving in a 10-10 game, Fitzpatrick looked for Marshall again down the right sideline. The ball was overthrown by a hair. Marshall outstretched his long arms to make a play on it, batting it slightly. Breeland, playing him tightly, saw the ball pop up and dove forward, corralling his second interception in as many weeks.

"On the pick, it just happened to bounce and I just saw it as it was going to the ground and just dove for it," he said.

Untouched, he got up and sprinted another 28 yards, providing momentum for the offense that was able to capitalize with three points and bring a lead into the half. All 13 first half points came off those turnovers after the Redskins had only managed three points off takeaways in their previous five games combined.

For Breeland, the feat was the first time a player in the past 20 years recorded an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries from an opponent in one half.

The rare blemish he made came in the third quarter, when Breeland couldn't defend a ball thrown and caught by Marshall's shoelaces. The big receiver spun around his tackle, and a few more missed wraps, and in for the score.