Bashaud Breeland Relieved Knee Injury Not Too Serious

Much of Breeland's focus, he said, will be in learning the nuances of the position through meetings and watching film. He'll have an additional week to do that, owing to his one-game suspension handed down by league hours earlier for a violation of its substance-abuse policy.

Breeland, speaking to reporters for the first time since the injury and suspension, didn't want to delve into the specifics of the penalty, but acknowledged that it was tied to the citation he received for possession of marijuana the day before training camp ended last year.

"Consequences come," Breeland said, addressing the suspension for the first time. "Everything's got consequences, and so I've got to deal with the consequences. I made a rookie mistake, and I got to deal with it then and it's a year later. It's something I've got to deal with."

