Beck Draws Preseason Start vs. Colts





Quarterback John Beck is expected to start this Friday's preseason game vs. Indianapolis, head coach Mike Shanahan said.

Beck appears to be recovered from a groin injury that sidelined him for last week's preseason opener vs. Pittsburgh.

"He's fine," Shanahan said. "I think he's 100 percent...You just kind of watch players practice and you see them do rollouts and scrambling around in the pocket. He looks like he's full speed, or pretty close."

He has practiced every day this week, getting some reps with the first-team offense alongside Rex Grossman.

Grossman set the bar in the Steelers game. He turned in a strong performance in the Redskins' 16-7 win at FedExField, completing 19-of-26 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown.

Beck will be seeing his first game action since Sept. 2, 2010, when he played against the Arizona Cardinals in a Redskins preseason contest.