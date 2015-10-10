Behind The Scenes: Production Meetings In Atlanta

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to “like” the Redskins’ Official Facebook page.

After the Redskins landed in Atlanta, and before some coaches and players began getting situated into their hotel rooms, they had their weekly discussion with the TV production crew.

For Sunday's 1 p.m. ET tilt wth the Falcons, FOX broadcasters Chris Myers and Ronde Barber, along with sideline reporter Jennifer Hale, interviewed head coach Jay Gruden, quarterback Kirk Cousins and running backs Alfred Morris and Matt Jones.

If you hear any anecdotes from Sunday's broadcast, you'll know where they came from.