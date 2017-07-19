Bill Polian On Cousins: 'The Redskins Haven't Lost Anything'

"Kirk Cousins never has to work another day in his life if he chooses not to," Polian said. "Now, he's a very smart guy. I'm certain he invested his money wisely. I'm certain he'll invest this money wisely and so he's on easy street. Anything he does from here is really a bonus. It may be a gigantic bonus but nonetheless a bonus because what's the purpose of a job if not to feed your family? That's the first purpose of a job and he's achieved that and he's achieved it in spades. So in a very real sense, he is playing literally playing with house money. What does he have to lose?"

This would make it seem as though the Redskins are on the negative side of this equation, but Pollian is quick to dismiss them making a mistake in this process.

"They have gotten the quarterback at market rate. The only thing they haven't gotten is a long-term deal," Polian said. "Long-term deals carry with them risk, even for quarterbacks who play a long time. So, they assumed no risk. Other than the immediate risk, which they would assume under any circumstances anyway because the first time a veteran player signs his contract or actually when he makes the team, his contract's guaranteed for skill and injury anyway. So, the bottom line is they've assumed no real risk at the cost of a market rate contract. So, the Redskins haven't lost anything."

Much of this hinges on the end of next season of course, and Polian knows that the Redskins will have to make a decision when it comes to franchising Cousins for a third consecutive year, trying to hash out a long-term contract or potentially enacting a sign-and-trade. Still, a franchise tag – estimated at around $34 million -- won't be as taxing as people think.