Both Fletcher, Cooley Active Vs. Steelers

Not many surprises in the inactives list, as safety Brandon Meriweather practiced on a limited basis this week but was held out, joining Pierre Garçon on the sideline for a third-consecutive week and fifth time this season.

Rookie offensive guard Josh LeRibeus and Adam Gettis will be inactive again this week, joined by defensive end Doug Worthington, who practiced fully and was listed as probable (hamstring).

Rookie cornerback Richard Crawford was not listed on the team's injury report this week and is presumed to be a healthy scratch for only the second time this season. He will replaced by reserve cornerbacks Cedric Griffin and David Jones.

Here is the full list of Redskins inactives:

No. 8 QB Rex Grossman

No. 31 S Brandon Meriweather

No. 39 CB Richard Crawford

No. 67 G Josh LeRibeus

No. 73 G Adam Gettis

No. 88 WR Pierre Garçon

No. 90 DE Doug Worthington

Garçon will be replaced at the top receiver position by Joshua Morgan. Morgan will be replaced at the No. 2 receiver by Leonard Hankerson.

For the Steelers, both top running backs (Isaac Redman, Rashard Mendenhall) are inactive with injuries, forcing Jonathan Dwyer into the starting lineup. Dwyer had a big game last week against the Bengals, rushing 17 times for 122 yards.

Rookie offensive tackle Mike Adams will start in place of Marcus Gilbert, and will be lined up against linebacker Ryan Kerrigan all afternoon.

All-Pro Troy Polamalu is out again this week, being replaced by Will Allen at strong safety.

Here is the full list of Steelers inactives:

No. 16 QB Charlie Batch

No. 30 CB DeMarcus Van Dyke

No. 33 RB Isaac Redman

No. 34 RB Rashard Mendenhall

No. 43 S Troy Polamalu

No. 77 OT Marcus Gilbert

No. 91 LB Brandon Johnson

.

.