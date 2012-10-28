Both Fletcher, Cooley Active Vs. Steelers

Redskins tight end Chris Cooley will be active today for the first time since Week 6 of the 2011 season, rejoining the team on Monday and practicing throughout the week.
He will be joined by Redskins defensive captain London Fletcher, who did not practice until Friday and was questionable with a hamstring and neurological balance issue.
Not many surprises in the inactives list, as safety Brandon Meriweather practiced on a limited basis this week but was held out, joining Pierre Garçon on the sideline for a third-consecutive week and fifth time this season.
Rookie offensive guard Josh LeRibeus and Adam Gettis will be inactive again this week, joined by defensive end Doug Worthington, who practiced fully and was listed as probable (hamstring).
Rookie cornerback Richard Crawford was not listed on the team's injury report this week and is presumed to be a healthy scratch for only the second time this season. He will replaced by reserve cornerbacks Cedric Griffin and David Jones.
Here is the full list of Redskins inactives:
- No. 8 QB Rex Grossman
- No. 31 S Brandon Meriweather
- No. 39 CB Richard Crawford
- No. 67 G Josh LeRibeus
- No. 73 G Adam Gettis
- No. 88 WR Pierre Garçon
- No. 90 DE Doug Worthington
Garçon will be replaced at the top receiver position by Joshua Morgan. Morgan will be replaced at the No. 2 receiver by Leonard Hankerson.
For the Steelers, both top running backs (Isaac Redman, Rashard Mendenhall) are inactive with injuries, forcing Jonathan Dwyer into the starting lineup. Dwyer had a big game last week against the Bengals, rushing 17 times for 122 yards.
Rookie offensive tackle Mike Adams will start in place of Marcus Gilbert, and will be lined up against linebacker Ryan Kerrigan all afternoon.
All-Pro Troy Polamalu is out again this week, being replaced by Will Allen at strong safety.
Here is the full list of Steelers inactives:
- No. 16 QB Charlie Batch
- No. 30 CB DeMarcus Van Dyke
- No. 33 RB Isaac Redman
- No. 34 RB Rashard Mendenhall
- No. 43 S Troy Polamalu
- No. 77 OT Marcus Gilbert
- No. 91 LB Brandon Johnson
.
.
.