News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Both Fletcher, Cooley Active Vs. Steelers

Oct 28, 2012 at 05:06 AM
A70G4015CooleyInside.jpg


Redskins tight end Chris Cooley will be active today for the first time since Week 6 of the 2011 season, rejoining the team on Monday and practicing throughout the week.

He will be joined by Redskins defensive captain London Fletcher, who did not practice until Friday and was questionable with a hamstring and neurological balance issue.

Not many surprises in the inactives list, as safety Brandon Meriweather practiced on a limited basis this week but was held out, joining Pierre Garçon on the sideline for a third-consecutive week and fifth time this season.

Rookie offensive guard Josh LeRibeus and Adam Gettis will be inactive again this week, joined by defensive end Doug Worthington, who practiced fully and was listed as probable (hamstring).

Rookie cornerback Richard Crawford was not listed on the team's injury report this week and is presumed to be a healthy scratch for only the second time this season.  He will replaced by reserve cornerbacks Cedric Griffin and David Jones.

Here is the full list of Redskins inactives:

  • No. 8 QB Rex Grossman
  • No. 31 S Brandon Meriweather
  • No. 39 CB Richard Crawford
  • No. 67 G Josh LeRibeus
  • No. 73 G Adam Gettis
  • No. 88 WR Pierre Garçon
  • No. 90 DE Doug Worthington

Garçon will be replaced at the top receiver position by Joshua Morgan.  Morgan will be replaced at the No. 2 receiver by Leonard Hankerson.

For the Steelers, both top running backs (Isaac Redman, Rashard Mendenhall) are inactive with injuries, forcing Jonathan Dwyer into the starting lineup. Dwyer had a big game last week against the Bengals, rushing 17 times for 122 yards.

Rookie offensive tackle Mike Adams will start in place of Marcus Gilbert, and will be lined up against linebacker Ryan Kerrigan all afternoon.

All-Pro Troy Polamalu is out again this week, being replaced by Will Allen at strong safety.

Here is the full list of Steelers inactives:

  • No. 16 QB Charlie Batch
  • No. 30 CB DeMarcus Van Dyke
  • No. 33 RB Isaac Redman
  • No. 34 RB Rashard Mendenhall
  • No. 43 S Troy Polamalu
  • No. 77 OT Marcus Gilbert
  • No. 91 LB Brandon Johnson

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 18

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Browns inactives, Week 17

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Washington Commanders vs. 49ers inactives, Week 16

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 15

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 13

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Falcons inactives, Week 12

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Texans inactives, Week 11

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles inactives, Week 10

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Vikings inactives, Week 9

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Colts inactives, Week 8

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Colts

It's gameday! Check out how to watch, listen and stream Washington's Week 8 matchup.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Packers inactives, Week 7

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Advertising