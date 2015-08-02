Brandon Scherff Using Resources To Improve On Line

"I think it will all settle in training camp once we get the pads on, once we get out of these pajamas and get into some contact," Callahan told reporters before training camp. "We'll figure it out better."

When the pads are strapped on – as they were on Saturday for the first time all season – players are being tested more in the trenches. In this case, Scherff will clash with Kerrigan, a playmaker who had a career-best 13.5 sacks in 2014 and led the league with five forced fumbles.

Not only does Scherff benefit from having veterans around him, but he also takes pride in being the final unit to walk off the field each day at practice. Callahan typically keeps his unit late for about 20 minutes after the final horn, because, as the veteran coach knows, time is but another resource to help young players like Scherff in their development.

"Anytime you can get extra work in, especially with Coach [Bill Callahan] and then all the veteran players, it's going to be a benefit to you," Scherff said. "Every minute spent on the field, it's always work."

But this all goes without forgetting the benefit Callahan's line sees with Scherff on the roster. Callahan said the first-rounder adds value to his offensive line where protection is the most important – on the edges. Not only that, Scherff has the kind of character that will improve the line's chemistry.

Looking at Scherff's relationship with the Redskins: so far, so good.

"It's going well," Scherff said. "It's a dream come true for me to be in the position I'm in right now."

