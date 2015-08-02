News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Brandon Scherff Using Resources To Improve On Line

Aug 02, 2015 at 03:39 AM
Redskins rookie tackle Brandon Scherff says he's excited to continue his development with each training camp practice, and has been leaning on his veteran teammates in this process.

Rookie tackle Brandon Scherff has created this love-hate relationship with teammate Ryan Kerrigan through the first three days of training camp in Richmond, Va.

Scherff, a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, is being tested time and time again by a pass rusher he considers  "one of the best guys in the NFL."

For now, the veteran is often getting the best of the fifth-overall pick during individual and 11-on-11 drills. But Scherff appreciates the process of improvement, and knows that as long as he leans on his training and his immense skillset, that tide could begin to turn.

"I'm just trying to take each day, improve on something I didn't do yesterday and just try to learn from the older guys," Scherff said on Saturday.

Scherff said having resources at his disposal such as Kerrigan and offensive line coach Bill Callahan will make him a better player. The Iowa product, who was immediately placed at the starting right tackle position upon his selection in April, is a part of Callahan's formula to bolster an offensive line that surrendered 58 sacks in 2014, the second most in the league.

Callahan looks for Scherff to be a strong right-side blocker on the line. But only time will tell in terms of success as it is still early in training camp.

"I think it will all settle in training camp once we get the pads on, once we get out of these pajamas and get into some contact," Callahan told reporters before training camp. "We'll figure it out better."

When the pads are strapped on – as they were on Saturday for the first time all season – players are being tested more in the trenches. In this case, Scherff will clash with Kerrigan, a playmaker who had a career-best 13.5 sacks in 2014 and led the league with five forced fumbles.

Not only does Scherff benefit from having veterans around him, but he also takes pride in being the final unit to walk off the field each day at practice. Callahan typically keeps his unit late for about 20 minutes after the final horn, because, as the veteran coach knows, time is but another resource to help young players like Scherff in their development.

"Anytime you can get extra work in, especially with Coach [Bill Callahan] and then all the veteran players, it's going to be a benefit to you," Scherff said. "Every minute spent on the field, it's always work."

But this all goes without forgetting the benefit Callahan's line sees with Scherff on the roster. Callahan said the first-rounder adds value to his offensive line where protection is the most important – on the edges. Not only that, Scherff has the kind of character that will improve the line's chemistry.

Looking at Scherff's relationship with the Redskins: so far, so good.

"It's going well," Scherff said. "It's a dream come true for me to be in the position I'm in right now."

