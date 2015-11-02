Chris Baker's Breakout Performance Highlighted By Pro Football Focus

It's hard to not notice Chris Baker off the field with all of his dancing and hilarious antics with teammates and local media.

But through seven games this season, the Hampton product is making statements on the field as well.

Baker currently has 26 tackles along with 3.5 sacks – tied for most on the team.

ProFootballFocus.com recently listed their "5 Breakout Performers This Season" and Baker is among them.

Last season, Baker received a 70.6 grade from ProFootballFocus. This year, he's at 87.2.

"After spending the majority of his time at nose tackle in 2014, he has taken more snaps at end in the first seven games of 2015," Pro Football Focus wrote. "Baker finished last season as our 50th ranked nose tackle out of 81 qualifying players. He's now our fifth-overall 3-4 defensive end, with positive grades in every game so far."

Pro Football Focus goes on to write that Baker is the "top-ranked player at that skill at his position" and that his " second-best run stop percentage illustrates why Baker has graded so well so far this year."

"As a pass rusher, he's making more impactful plays than a year ago, having already more than doubled the number of knockdowns he accumulated in 2014," Pro Football Focus writes.

