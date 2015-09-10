News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Chris Thompson, Jamison Crowder Earn Returner Spots

Sep 10, 2015 at 09:41 AM
crowder-thompson-615x225.jpg

Chris Thompson will be taking on kick return duties and Jamison Crowder will be the team's punt returner moving forward, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden announced on Thursday.

The young speedsters are getting their opportunity to change games -- and field position -- on special teams.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden on Thursday announced that third-year running back Chris Thompson will be the team's primary kick returner and rookie wide receiver Jamison Crowder will be the team's punter returner.

Both positions were held by wide receiver Andre Roberts last season.

Crowder, who stands at 5-foot-8 and weighs 185 pounds, was a threat every time he lined up deep fduring his time at Duke, where he recorded 65 punt returns for 869 yards and four touchdowns.

He said whenever he's in punt return situations, he's "just gonna go back there and do what I do best."

"That's make great decisions in the backend, make sure I field the football -- that's the most important thing, catching the ball, you know, making sure we have possession of the ball," he told Redskins.com. "Anything after that is all good; pick up 10 yards or 20 yards, or a touchdown on a punt return. So I'm just gonna stick to my guns, make sure I catch the ball and do first things first."

While his mindset is always to attack and gain as much yardage as he can, Crowder also knows that he has to be smart when back deep. If a fair catch isn't called in a situation that warrants it, the play could result in lost yardage or even a turnover.

"You don't want to take any initial hits, you don't want to fumble the football and give them the ball back," he said. "So it's always whenever you feel like the guys are getting close, you feel like you run out of real estate, you know just fair catch it and just catch it and make sure that we have possession of the football."

Crowder, limited by a hamstring injury, returned just one punt for four yards in the preseason, but Gruden isn't concerned about getting more action at the spot moving forward.

"He's caught a ton of punts from Tress Way," Gruden said. "And Tress is one of the harder punters in the NFL to catch punts from. So he's got a lot of work. We don't feel any worry."

Top 10 Of 2014: Chris Thompson

A countdown of the Top 10 images of Redskins running back Chris Thompson during the 2014 season.

No Title
1 / 10
No Title
2 / 10
No Title
3 / 10
No Title
4 / 10
No Title
5 / 10
No Title
6 / 10
No Title
7 / 10
No Title
8 / 10
No Title
9 / 10
No Title
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Thompson, meanwhile, who was listed as the team's No. 1 kick returner on the most recent unofficial depth chart, learned that his duties were solidified for Sunday by looking over the special teams game plan.

"In the package I came across that so that was a part we focused on today, which was kick return," Thompson said. "[We'll] see what happens Sunday."

He was an occasional kick returner during his rookie season in 2013, returning eight kickoffs for 160 yards, a 20-yard average.

Just from a mental standpoint, Thompson already feels a lot better now in terms of being a kickoff man than he ever did two years ago.

"I see everything totally different," Thompson said. "You know, '13 all I was seeing was color when I was running instead of actually seeing guys. I'm seeing everything a lot better now. It's been [special teams coordinator Ben] Kotwica's second year, just understanding his schemes a lot better too."

RELATED LINKS:
-- ROOKIE SPOTLIGHT: Jamison Crowder
-- Chris Thompson Embracing Third-Down Duties

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising