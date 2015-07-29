Coach's Turn: Jay Gruden At The Mic

Year Two as the Washington Redskins head coach is about to start for Jay Gruden, and he couldn't be more excited to lead a retooled roster of 90 men.
Before the burgundy and gold officially kick off the season tomorrow with their first open practice session at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va., Gruden spoke to the media.
Here are some of the highlights via @Redskins and local beat reporters:
Gruden on staff additions: "We've made some positive changes along the staff. ... Great teachers that have a great passion football." — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) July 29, 2015
.
.
.