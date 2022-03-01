Commanders announce multiple coaching changes

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have promoted Offensive Quality Control Coach Todd Storm to Assistant Tight Ends Coach, Offensive Quality Control Coach Luke Del Rio to Assistant Quarterbacks Coach/Offensive Quality Control, Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera to Assistant Linebackers Coach/Defensive Quality Control, and Coaching Intern Cristian Garcia to Defensive Quality Control Coach.

Storm is entering his fifth season coaching in the NFL and his third with Washington. Storm spent the 2018-19 seasons with the Carolina Panthers assisting on the offensive side of the ball, specifically working with tight ends.

From 2014-16, Storm was a graduate assistant at Central Michigan University. In 2014, he worked with the defensive line and transitioned to the offensive line during the 2015-16 seasons. Prior to his work at CMU, Storm played defensive end for the Cleveland Gladiators in the Arena Football League in the 2013.

In 2012, Storm was invited to Detroit Lions Rookie Mini Camp. Storm graduated from Michigan Tech in 2012 with a bachelor's degree in marketing. He also completed his masters in sports administration in 2016 at Central Michigan University.

Del Rio is entering his third season coaching in the NFL and his third in Washington. He previously coached tight ends and quarterbacks at Santa Margarita Catholic High School.

A former collegiate quarterback, Del Rio began his college career at the University of Alabama where he was the backup QB as a true freshman to three-time national champion quarterback A.J. McCarron. He then moved to Oregon State where he served as the backup to former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion. Del Rio played his final three years at the University of Florida where he would go on to be 7-1 as a starter in the SEC.

Del Rio's collegiate career highlights include a win over Georgia, a 320-yard, 4-touchdown performance against Kentucky, and then in his senior year, came off the bench to lead a 14-point comeback against Kentucky to extend Florida's winning streak over the rival Wildcats to 31 games. Del Rio also served as a team captain for the Gators in 2016 and served on the leadership committee.

Del Rio has played under the tutelage of Nick Saban (Alabama), Mike Riley (Oregon State) and Jim McElwain(Florida). He is a native of Jacksonville, Fla., and graduated from the University of Florida in 2016 and went on to earn a master's in business at the University, finishing in 2018.

Vincent Rivera enters his sixth NFL season and third with the Commanders in 2022.

Rivera joined Washington after spending two seasons with the Carolina Panthers as a defensive quality control coach. In his role with Washington, Rivera breaks down game film, analyzes opponent tendencies and assists in the preparation of the defensive game plan.

In 2018, Rivera spent his time primarily with the defensive backs, helping coach a unit that featured two young cornerbacks in James Bradberry and Donte Jackson in the starting lineup. Jackson led the Panthers with four interceptions in 2018, the second most by a rookie in franchise history. Bradberry led the team with 20 passes defensed.

Rivera also worked as a football operations intern for the Panthers during the 2017 season.

Rivera began his collegiate career at the University of San Diego, redshirting in 2012 and seeing action at running back in 2013 before transferring to the University of California-Berkeley. After sitting out the 2014 season, Rivera played two seasons (2015-16) at Cal, seeing action at running back, wide receiver and on special teams. He finished his career at Cal with 44 catches for 487 yards and four touchdowns. Rivera graduated with a degree in film and media studies.

Garcia is entering his second season coaching in the NFL and second with the Commanders. Previously, Garcia spent the 2020 season working with Georgia Tech's staff as a graduate assistant having a quality control role.

Garcia spent the 2019-19 seasons with UNLV as a defensive quality control coach.

A former collegiate linebacker, Garcia finished his college career at the University of Florida and was one of four team captains. He played linebacker and was a key member of Florida's special teams. He played in all 11 games in 2017 as a reserve linebacker and was named the Orange Bowl FWAA Courage Award Player of the Week after he recorded four tackles and one tackle-for-loss at Kentucky.