'It feels more special': Commanders celebrate, honor military community during Week 11's Salute to Service game 

A similar sentiment was shared over in the USO Club tent where Vietnam Medal of Honor recipients, leaders of the military, Commanders' ownership and others gathered.

"We love spending a crisp autumn afternoon doing something where we can share each other's company with liberty and the freedom that this service helps us protect," said General David Allvin, the chief of staff of the Air Force.

While eyes turned to football once 1 p.m. rolled around, various moments in the game were taken to spotlight the military community. One of the more somber and emotional recognitions of the afternoon took place in the first half when members of four families who've lost military loved ones assembled on the field.

At the game in partnership with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), these families were lifted by gestures that acknowledged their loved ones. In addition to the on-field moment spotlighting their stories, Commanders players wore the initials of the fallen heroes on their helmets during the game.

"It feels like it helps keep them alive," said Rickie Pruden, father of the late Staff Sergeant Craig Pruden who died in 2021.

Later on, a surprise-and-delight brought one veteran family to tears. The McKinney family, which includes former Marine mom Tiffany and dad Dwight as well as their four kids, thought they were just being recognized on-field for their service but, instead, were gifted a new car by KIA.

"It was amazing…but I was kinda mad because I don't like people seeing me cry," Dwight McKinney said with a laugh.

Every moment during Salute to Service – whether it was this quick surprise, a brief speech or the couple-minute national anthem – was heavy with a sense that no amount of "thank yous" will ever be enough. This game, more than anything, is a reminder of the gratitude that should be given all the time.