Commanders draft OT Braeden Daniels with No. 118 overall pick

Daniels (6-foot-4, 294 pounds) ascended to a primary role in the trenches with the Utes in the 2019 season and never looked back. That season, he started in all 14 of Utah's games at left tackle. In the COVID-shortened 2022 campaign, he played in all five of the Utes' contests (one at left guard). After starting every game in 2021, he earned second-team All-Pac 12 conference honors. In his final season, he received first-team all-conference notice for his performances in 14 starts. In the entirety of his collegiate career, Daniels allowed just five sacks in nearly 1,400 pass-blocking snap, per Pro Football Focus.