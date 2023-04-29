News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders draft OT Braeden Daniels with No. 118 overall pick

Apr 29, 2023 at 12:52 PM
DSC09616
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WC23_Draft_Braeden_Daniels_1920x1080

The Washington Commanders have strengthened their offensive line by taking Utah's Braeden Daniels with 118th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Daniels (6-foot-4, 294 pounds) ascended to a primary role in the trenches with the Utes in the 2019 season and never looked back. That season, he started in all 14 of Utah's games at left tackle. In the COVID-shortened 2022 campaign, he played in all five of the Utes' contests (one at left guard). After starting every game in 2021, he earned second-team All-Pac 12 conference honors. In his final season, he received first-team all-conference notice for his performances in 14 starts. In the entirety of his collegiate career, Daniels allowed just five sacks in nearly 1,400 pass-blocking snap, per Pro Football Focus.

"Active, athletic offensive lineman offering room for development at guard or tackle. Daniels is an impactful down blocker with the quickness to handle zone-blocking duties," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

A four-year starter at three different positions, Daniels will add some critical depth to the Commanders' offensive line. His strengths include his intelligence in protection, lateral quickness and speed in recovery when he does get beat.

More updates to follow.

