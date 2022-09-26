Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Eagles Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Commanders fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-8, at FedExField on Sunday.
- Washington recorded a safety for the first time since October 25, 2020 vs. Dallas.
- Washington held Philadelphia to 72 rushing yards, the fewest Philadelphia has recorded since Week 3 of last season and the fewest Washington has allowed since Week 12 of last season vs. Seattle.
- Washington did not allow a point in the second half for the first time since November 22, 2020 vs. Cincinnati.
- Washington held Philadelphia to 5-15 (33.3 percent) on third downs.
OFFENSE
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 25-of-43 passes for 211 yards. He added three rushes for 22 yards.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin hauled in six passes for 102 yards. It was his first 100-yard receiving game since November 21, 2021 against Carolina.
- It was the 12th 100-plus receiving yard game of McLaurin's career. Through 50 career games in D.C., McLaurin has recorded 3,325 receiving yards, the second-most in franchise history.
- Running Back Antonio Gibson rushed 12 times for 38 yards and a touchdown. He now has a rushing touchdown in back-to-back games.
- Gibson now has 20 rushing scores in his career. He tied Alfred Morris for the most by a player through 33 games in franchise history.
- Running Back J.D. McKissic had three carries for eight yards and three receptions for 32 yards. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark in his career with a six-yard rush in the first quarter.
DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had a tackle for loss that resulted in a safety and a quarterback hit.
- Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen had a tackle for loss, quarterback hit and pass defensed. It was the second pass defensed of his career.
- Linebacker Jamin Davis had a career-high 2.0 sacks. It was his second-consecutive game with at least one sack.
- Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste recorded three passes defensed, the first multi-pass defensed game of his career.
- Punter Tress Way punted eight times for 420 yards with an average of 52.5 and a net of 46.8.
- Way's 52.5 average is the highest in his career while punting at least eight times in a game.
- Way's 420 yards are the fourth-most in a single game in his career and most since October 11, 2020 vs. Los Angeles.
SNAP COUNTS
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Andrew Norwell
|77
|100%
|Charles Leno
|77
|100%
|Trai Turner
|77
|100%
|Wes Schweitzer
|77
|100%
|Carson Wentz
|77
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|68
|88%
|Jahan Dotson
|67
|87%
|Sam Cosmi
|66
|86%
|Curtis Samuel
|64
|83%
|Logan Thomas
|50
|65%
|J.D. McKissic
|41
|53%
|Antonio Gibson
|34
|44%
|John Bates
|20
|26%
|Armani Rogers
|14
|18%
|Dyami Brown
|12
|16%
|Cornelius Lucas
|11
|14%
|Cam Sims
|8
|10%
|Dax Milne
|5
|6%
|Jonathan Williams
|2
|3%
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Kendall Fuller
|64
|91%
|Bobby McCain
|64
|91%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|64
|91%
|Cole Holcomb
|64
|91%
|Kamren Curl
|64
|91%
|Daron Payne
|57
|81%
|Jamin Davis
|55
|79%
|Jonathan Allen
|51
|73%
|Montez Sweat
|50
|71%
|Rachad Wildgoose
|48
|69%
|Efe Obada
|36
|51%
|Darrick Forrest
|34
|49%
|Shaka Toney
|32
|46%
|William Bradley-King
|23
|34%
|John Ridgeway
|20
|29%
|Benning Potoa'e
|9
|13%
|Jeremy Reaves
|6
|9%
|Jon Bostic
|6
|9%
|Percy Butler
|6
|9%
|Milo Eifler
|6
|9%
|Christian Holmes
|6
|9%
|Tariq Castro-Fields
|6
|9%
|David Mayo
|1
|1%