Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps

Sep 26, 2022 at 09:25 AM
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

GENERAL:

  • The Washington Commanders fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-8, at FedExField on Sunday.
  • Washington recorded a safety for the first time since October 25, 2020 vs. Dallas.
  • Washington held Philadelphia to 72 rushing yards, the fewest Philadelphia has recorded since Week 3 of last season and the fewest Washington has allowed since Week 12 of last season vs. Seattle.
  • Washington did not allow a point in the second half for the first time since November 22, 2020 vs. Cincinnati.
  • Washington held Philadelphia to 5-15 (33.3 percent) on third downs.

OFFENSE

  • Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 25-of-43 passes for 211 yards.  He added three rushes for 22 yards.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin hauled in six passes for 102 yards. It was his first 100-yard receiving game since November 21, 2021 against Carolina.
  • It was the 12th 100-plus receiving yard game of McLaurin's career. Through 50 career games in D.C., McLaurin has recorded 3,325 receiving yards, the second-most in franchise history.
  • Running Back Antonio Gibson rushed 12 times for 38 yards and a touchdown. He now has a rushing touchdown in back-to-back games.
  • Gibson now has 20 rushing scores in his career. He tied Alfred Morris for the most by a player through 33 games in franchise history.
  • Running Back J.D. McKissic had three carries for eight yards and three receptions for 32 yards. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark in his career with a six-yard rush in the first quarter.

DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had a tackle for loss that resulted in a safety and a quarterback hit.
  • Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen had a tackle for loss, quarterback hit and pass defensed. It was the second pass defensed of his career.
  • Linebacker Jamin Davis had a career-high 2.0 sacks. It was his second-consecutive game with at least one sack.
  • Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste recorded three passes defensed, the first multi-pass defensed game of his career.
  • Punter Tress Way punted eight times for 420 yards with an average of 52.5 and a net of 46.8.
  • Way's 52.5 average is the highest in his career while punting at least eight times in a game.
  • Way's 420 yards are the fourth-most in a single game in his career and most since October 11, 2020 vs. Los Angeles.

SNAP COUNTS

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Andrew Norwell77100%
Charles Leno77100%
Trai Turner77100%
Wes Schweitzer77100%
Carson Wentz77100%
Terry McLaurin6888%
Jahan Dotson6787%
Sam Cosmi6686%
Curtis Samuel6483%
Logan Thomas5065%
J.D. McKissic4153%
Antonio Gibson3444%
John Bates2026%
Armani Rogers1418%
Dyami Brown1216%
Cornelius Lucas1114%
Cam Sims810%
Dax Milne56%
Jonathan Williams23%

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Kendall Fuller6491%
Bobby McCain6491%
Benjamin St-Juste6491%
Cole Holcomb6491%
Kamren Curl6491%
Daron Payne5781%
Jamin Davis5579%
Jonathan Allen5173%
Montez Sweat5071%
Rachad Wildgoose4869%
Efe Obada3651%
Darrick Forrest3449%
Shaka Toney3246%
William Bradley-King2334%
John Ridgeway2029%
Benning Potoa'e913%
Jeremy Reaves69%
Jon Bostic69%
Percy Butler69%
Milo Eifler69%
Christian Holmes69%
Tariq Castro-Fields69%
David Mayo11%

