Commanders elevate WR Jamison Crowder from practice squad

The Washington Commanders have elevated wide receiver Jamison Crowder from the practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Crowder, a fourth-round pick by Washington in 2015, is entering his ninth NFL season and has also spent time with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. He has 415 receptions for 4,667 yards and 28 touchdowns, half of which were accumulated during his four previous seasons with Washington. He has appeared in 100 total games with 51 starts in his career.

"A veteran that was comfortable out there going to catch punts for us," said head coach Ron Rivera. "He looked really good. He's a very crafty, shifty route runner and kind of looking for a little more veteran guy out there as well to help out. We'll see how it goes, how the rest of this week unfolds."