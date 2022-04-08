Commanders Entertainment Team performer Javai values connections, "once-in-a-lifetime experience" at 2022 Pro Bowl

Javai's sense of the service sprouted from a basic understanding of how she loved to interact with the world at an early age.

"I've known two things my whole life: I've known I love to perform, and I've known that I've always had a lot of empathy for people and that I try to understand them," the Clinton, Maryland native said.

Javai carried forward both of those convictions into adulthood. She graduated from Howard University with her BS in psychology and now, she's a licensed therapist. That's her day job. There's no doubt that being a therapist and a member of the Washington Entertainment Team are different activities. They require different skills and a different amount of hamstring stretching. But for Javai, she is equally passionate about these two different parts of her life, and she feels they have something important in common.

"Being able to connect with people is the center of it all. That's the overlap. It's just in different ways," she said. "I want my clients to feel joy. I want them to feel engaged with their lives. I want to engage with the fans. I want them to feel a part of this experience when we're at FedExField. No matter how high up or if they're standing right in front of us.

She's seen that the high-energy, rhythm-hitting, beautifully-coordinated performances she executes have a power to them. They make people smile. They make people "ooo" and "ahh" and clap. They even have the power to make people who aren't always represented in certain spaces feel like they belong.

"Those moments that you have when people are excited to see you, and especially just knowing being on the other side of being a little girl, and seeing other women, Black women, women of color being represented you, you're like, 'Oh, wow, that could be me. I could be that girl.'" she said. "For them to be able to know like, 'Yes, I did this. And you can do it too. If you want to go pro, you can go pro. There's a space for you.'"