Commanders-Giants Week 13 injury report

Nov 30, 2022 at 04:02 PM
The Washington Commanders and New York Giants have announced their injury reports for the Week 13 matchup.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

PLAYERINJURYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAYGAME STATUS
Dax MilneFootDNP
Benjamin St-JusteAnkleDNP
Trai TurnerKnee/AnkleDNP
Antonio GibsonFootLimited
Tyler LarsenShoulderLimited
Logan ThomasRibLimited
Chase YoungKneeLimited

NEW YORK GIANTS

PLAYERINJURYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAYGAME STATUS
Gary BrightwellIllnessDNP
Josh EzeuduNeckDNP
Adoree' JacksonKneeDNP
Richie JamesKneeDNP
Shane LemieuxToeDNP
Daniel BellingerEyeLimited
Dane BeltonClavicleLimited
Carter CoughlinThighLimited
Jon FelicianoNeckLimited
Cor'Dale FlottConcussionLimited
Darnay HolmesShoulderLimited
Fabian MoreauObliqueLimited
Leonard WilliamsNeckLimited
Evan NealKneeFull
Tyre PhillipsNeckFull

