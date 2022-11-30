Commanders-Giants Week 13 injury report

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants have announced their injury reports for the Week 13 matchup.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|GAME STATUS
|Dax Milne
|Foot
|DNP
|Benjamin St-Juste
|Ankle
|DNP
|Trai Turner
|Knee/Ankle
|DNP
|Antonio Gibson
|Foot
|Limited
|Tyler Larsen
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Logan Thomas
|Rib
|Limited
|Chase Young
|Knee
|Limited
NEW YORK GIANTS
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|GAME STATUS
|Gary Brightwell
|Illness
|DNP
|Josh Ezeudu
|Neck
|DNP
|Adoree' Jackson
|Knee
|DNP
|Richie James
|Knee
|DNP
|Shane Lemieux
|Toe
|DNP
|Daniel Bellinger
|Eye
|Limited
|Dane Belton
|Clavicle
|Limited
|Carter Coughlin
|Thigh
|Limited
|Jon Feliciano
|Neck
|Limited
|Cor'Dale Flott
|Concussion
|Limited
|Darnay Holmes
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Fabian Moreau
|Oblique
|Limited
|Leonard Williams
|Neck
|Limited
|Evan Neal
|Knee
|Full
|Tyre Phillips
|Neck
|Full