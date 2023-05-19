Commanders host PepsiCo Rolling Remembrance ceremony to honor, raise funds for Children of Fallen Patriots 

Beyond what it meant to be there as an employee of the foundation, Alexa's presence at FedExField came with deep personal significance. Joe Theismann was her dad's favorite player, and she explained that the quarterback's No. 7 jersey was one of his "most prized possessions." In the last year, the Commanders have forged yet another level of connection with the Fairis family. It started last November, when quarterback Taylor Heinicke chose Children of Fallen Patriots as his charity for the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative.

"My mom was ecstatic to hear that someone from my dad's favorite football team was supporting an organization that had supported us," Alexa said.

The family was invited to a practice and got to attend the Commanders' game against the Cowboys, an experience that provided memories they will never forget.

"My little brother got to meet his favorite defensive end Chase Young, and I've never seen that 12-year-old speechless. It was funny to watch," she said with a laugh. "We were given a Commanders jersey with our last name on it that my mom has framed next to our dad's flag."

The reception finished with remarks from Councilwomen Jolene Ivey, Senator Melony Griffith and Washington Legend Rick "Doc" Walker.