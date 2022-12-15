Washington Commanders and Metro announce extension of evening rail service to accommodate fans attending Sunday Night Football game versus the New York Giants

Landover, Md., December 15, 2022 – Today, the Washington Commanders announced an extension of Metrorail service for fans attending the team's Sunday night matchup against the New York Giants on December 18. Metrorail service will run on a normal Sunday schedule with an additional hour (until 12:30 am) on Sunday evening and Monday morning. As the sponsor of the extra hour, the Commanders are covering the cost of the fares for all fans and Metro customers that want to stay through the end of the game and enter the station during the extended period of service.

"This is an important game, and we are proud to do everything we can to make sure our Burgundy & Gold family can show up, pack the stands, and stay loud through the entirety of the game," said Co-Owner and Co-CEO Tanya Snyder. "We encourage our fans to arrive early and stay late to cheer on the team to victory, knowing a reliable transportation option is free and available to get them home safely. We can't wait for Sunday night."

Per Metro's policy on extending service hours, sports franchises and other major event organizers are required to financially support any extension of service time. When Metrorail service is extended beyond normal closing time this Sunday evening, Morgan Boulevard Station and Downtown Largo will be the only stations where customers can enter the system. All other stations will be "exit only." The last trains leaving the Morgan Boulevard Station will be 12:28 AM towards Ashburn (Silver Line) and 12:30 AM towards Franconia-Springfield (Blue Line).

"We are pleased to partner with the Commanders to ensure their fans and employees can enjoy the game and count on Metro to get home," said Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. "Everyone at Metro will be rooting for the home team to win big on Sunday night!"