News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders and Metro announce extension of evening rail service to accommodate fans attending Sunday Night Football game versus the New York Giants

Dec 15, 2022 at 08:51 AM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

Screen Shot 2022-12-14 at 6.08.08 PM

Landover, Md., December 15, 2022 – Today, the Washington Commanders announced an extension of Metrorail service for fans attending the team's Sunday night matchup against the New York Giants on December 18. Metrorail service will run on a normal Sunday schedule with an additional hour (until 12:30 am) on Sunday evening and Monday morning. As the sponsor of the extra hour, the Commanders are covering the cost of the fares for all fans and Metro customers that want to stay through the end of the game and enter the station during the extended period of service.

"This is an important game, and we are proud to do everything we can to make sure our Burgundy & Gold family can show up, pack the stands, and stay loud through the entirety of the game," said Co-Owner and Co-CEO Tanya Snyder. "We encourage our fans to arrive early and stay late to cheer on the team to victory, knowing a reliable transportation option is free and available to get them home safely. We can't wait for Sunday night."

Per Metro's policy on extending service hours, sports franchises and other major event organizers are required to financially support any extension of service time. When Metrorail service is extended beyond normal closing time this Sunday evening, Morgan Boulevard Station and Downtown Largo will be the only stations where customers can enter the system. All other stations will be "exit only." The last trains leaving the Morgan Boulevard Station will be 12:28 AM towards Ashburn (Silver Line) and 12:30 AM towards Franconia-Springfield (Blue Line).

"We are pleased to partner with the Commanders to ensure their fans and employees can enjoy the game and count on Metro to get home," said Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. "Everyone at Metro will be rooting for the home team to win big on Sunday night!"

Fans taking Metro to FedExField are encouraged to go to https://www.wmata.com/ to plan their trip and sign up for alerts.

Related Content

news

Commanders excited, prepared for primetime rematch with Giants

The Commanders' players are very aware of what is at stake for them on Sunday, and while they intend to treat it like every other game, they are excited to prove themselves.

news

Wake Up Washington | Curtis Samuel 'a big part' of Commanders' success

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

news

Practice report | Chase Young 'trusting the process' in preparing for return

Young wants to be on the field, but he is continuing to be patient and taking things one day at a time.

news

Commanders-Giants Week 15 injury report

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants have announced their injury reports for the Week 15 matchup.

news

Commanders vs. Giants preview | A primetime rematch

The Washington Commanders will come back to FedExField for a rematch against the New York Giants with major playoff implications. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

news

Washington Commanders and the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation team up with neighborhood partners for 2022 season of giving during December

The Washington Commanders' Season of Giving is an annual initiative launched with the goal of making a positive impact in the lives of children and families across neighboring communities in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders prepare for 'playoff atmosphere' in final push of the season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

news

Notes & Quotes | Rivera provides injury updates on St-Juste, Young and more

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media for the first time after the team's bye week. Here are some of the top notes & quotes from his press conference.

news

Week 15 power rankings | Commanders close to cracking top 10

After starting the season with a 1-4 record, the Washington Commanders have won six of their last eight games and have playoff aspirations in December. Here is how the national pundits are viewing the team in their most recent power rankings.

news

Wake Up Washington | Giants' Week 14 loss to Eagles offers key takeaways for Commanders

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

news

Players & positions to monitor during Week 15

The stage is set for an epic showdown between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants this weekend. Here are some positions and players to monitor throughout the Commanders' week of practice.

Advertising