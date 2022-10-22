Commanders place Carson Wentz on Injured Reserve

The Washington Commanders have placed quarterback Carson Wentz on Injured Reserve.

The move comes nine days after Wentz fractured his finger in the second quarter of the Commanders' Thursday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 13. Wentz underwent successful surgery today in Los Angeles by hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Surgery Center and began rehab immediately.

On Friday, head coach Ron Rivera said that Wentz "had a couple of good days" but added that head athletic trainer Al Bellamy would speak with the doctor and therapist to determine where he is in his recovery. That conversation led to the conclusion that Wentz would need more time to make a full recovery.

Per league rules, Wentz is guaranteed to miss the next four games. The team can designate him to return to practice after that period.

In the meantime, Taylor Heinicke will take over as the Commanders' starting quarterback with Sam Howell as his backup. Heinicke is 7-9 as a starter and has completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,886 yards and 22 touchdowns compared to 18 interceptions. Heinicke was announced as the starter for the Week 7 game agains the Green Bay Packers earlier this week.