News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders place Carson Wentz on Injured Reserve

Oct 22, 2022 at 12:29 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

wentz
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have placed quarterback Carson Wentz on Injured Reserve.

The move comes nine days after Wentz fractured his finger in the second quarter of the Commanders' Thursday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 13. Wentz underwent successful surgery today in Los Angeles by hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Surgery Center and began rehab immediately.

On Friday, head coach Ron Rivera said that Wentz "had a couple of good days" but added that head athletic trainer Al Bellamy would speak with the doctor and therapist to determine where he is in his recovery. That conversation led to the conclusion that Wentz would need more time to make a full recovery.

Per league rules, Wentz is guaranteed to miss the next four games. The team can designate him to return to practice after that period.

In the meantime, Taylor Heinicke will take over as the Commanders' starting quarterback with Sam Howell as his backup. Heinicke is 7-9 as a starter and has completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,886 yards and 22 touchdowns compared to 18 interceptions. Heinicke was announced as the starter for the Week 7 game agains the Green Bay Packers earlier this week.

"I think because of the familiarity and the things that we do, it'll be an easy transition for us," Rivera said Tuesday. "I think with Taylor, too, there is always that ability to run the ball. He's got a little bit of that in him, so it'll be interesting. The things that we'll do certainly will match his skill set."

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders offense is 'kind of like a second language' for Taylor Heinicke

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

news

3 keys to Washington getting a win over Green Bay

The Washington Commanders will be back at FedExField to take on the Green Bay Packers for Week 7. Here are three keys to Washington securing a victory, presented by KIA.

news

Practice report | Jahan Dotson questionable, Logan Thomas out vs. Packers

Dotson has been inactive for the past two weeks, but the team will monitor him on Saturday to determine his status.

news

Commanders place Tariq Castro-Fields on IR, sign Khaleke Hudson to active roster

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Friday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Defensive line looks to continue resurgence against Aaron Rodgers

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

news

Practice report | Notes & Quotes from Scott Turner, Jack Del Rio's press conferences

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and offensive coordinator Scott Turner addressed the media following Thursday's practice. Here are some of the notes and quotes from their press conferences.

news

'The kid is a gamer': Heinicke's teammates have complete faith in him

Heinicke has earned his teammates' trust because of his grit and will to win.

news

Wake Up Washington | Discipline making the difference for Commanders defense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2022.

news

Practice report | Heinicke more comfortable, confident in his skill set

After starting 15 games in 2021 and working to fine tune his mechanics in the offseason, Heinicke feels he is "head and shoulders above" where he was last season.

news

Washington Commanders announce 90th Anniversary and Alumni Homecoming weekend festivities

The weekend will kick off on Thursday, October 20 and culminate with the team's 90th Anniversary and Alumni Homecoming-themed game on Sunday, October 23 versus the Green Bay Packers, which will be highlighted by a series of events honoring the Washington Legends (team alumni) who have shaped team history.

news

Commanders-Packers Week 7 injury report

The Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers have announced their injury reports for the Week 7 matchup.

Advertising