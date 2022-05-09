News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington head coach Ron Rivera selected as PFWA's 2022 George Halas award winner

May 09, 2022 at 01:00 PM
PFWA
Rivera050922

Washington head coach Ron Rivera, who battled squamous cell carcinoma and made a full recovery, was selected as the 2022 George Halas Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

Rivera, the 54th Halas Award winner, is the fourth member of the Washington franchise to receive the honor from the PFWA and the second in as many years, joining Billy Kilmer (1976), Pat Fischer (1978) and Alex Smith (2021).

Other 2022 nominees for the Halas Award were Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Halas Award is given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. The award is named for Halas, a charter member (1963) of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, who was associated with the Chicago Bears and NFL from their inception in 1920 until his death in 1983 as an owner, manager, player and promoter. Halas won 324 games and six NFL titles in 40 seasons as a coach.

The Halas Award is one of the two oldest awards presented by the PFWA, along with the Bill Nunn Jr. Award, presented to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage.

Rivera, a finalist for the Halas Award for the second time in as many years, was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in his neck in August 2020. Over seven weeks during the 2020 season, he received 35 proton therapy treatments and three chemotherapy cycles. Rivera lost more than 30 pounds and had to receive IV treatments at halftime of games, but he never missed a game while leading his team to the playoffs in his first year as head coach. Rivera made a full recovery, and he announced in January 2021 he was cancer free. In October 2021, the Washington Football Team wore a special helmet decal and made a $25,000 donation to the St. Jude Red Frog Events Proton Therapy Center in his honor after his one-year biopsy came back negative.

Related Content

news

2022 division breakdown | NFC East

In anticipation for the 2022 schedule release, Commanders.com is breaking down each division to look ahead for what's in store for Washington this season. First up is the NFC East.

news

Jahan Dotson attends Penn State graduation with encouragement from Ron Rivera

On Saturday, the Washington Commanders' first-round pick achieved another milestone by graduating from Penn State University with a degree in telecommunications.

news

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 schedule

The NFL will announce the schedules for every team at 8 p.m. ET. Here's everything we already know about the Commanders' schedule.

news

Wake Up Washington | Percy Butler 'brings a lot to the table'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 9, 2022.

news

'Genuine,' 'giving,' 'the GOAT': Commanders' rookies use 1 word to describe their mothers

Not long after they arrived in Ashburn, Virginia, for their three-day minicamp, the rookies were asked to describe their mothers with one word and why. Here's a look at what some of them had to say.

news

Ron Rivera | Jahan Dotson 'looks as solid as advertised'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media before practice during the second day of rookie minicamp. Here's at look at the transcripts from his press conference.

news

Notes & Quotes from Day 2 of rookie minicamp

The Washington Commanders just wrapped up the second day of rookie minicamp, which was open to the media. Here are some notes from the afternoon.

news

5 things to know about Chris Paul

The Washington Commanders used one of their two seventh-round picks to take Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul. Here are five things you need to know about the newest member of the offensive line, presented by Grubhub.

news

Phidarian Mathis adds critical depth to Commanders' defensive front

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio expects Mathis to play a key rotational role behind Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

news

Continuing last month's support of response efforts in Eastern Europe, Commanders deliver care packages to troops getting ready to deploy from BWI

Packages assembled at the stadium were handed out last week at the airport.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders getting the band back together

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Advertising