Commanders sign LB Bobby Wagner

Mar 15, 2024 at 02:19 PM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed linebacker Bobby Wagner. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wagner (6-0, 261) is a 13-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Seattle Seahawks as a second-round pick (47th overall) in 2012. In his career, Wagner has appeared in 185 games with 184 starts and recorded 1,704 total tackles, 33.0 sacks, 89 tackles for loss, 13 interceptions, six forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries. Before joining Washington, he played for the Los Angeles Rams (2022) and his second stint with the Seahawks (2023). Wagner is a Super Bowl Champion (XLVIII), was a 10-time AP All-Pro (six-time first-team) and has been selected to nine Pro Bowls.

In 2023, Wagner started in all 17 games and recorded 183 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. Wagner led the NFL in total tackles and was named a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the 2023 season. 

In 2022, he led the Rams in tackles with 140, where his 11 straight seasons with 100 plus tackles rank second to London Fletcher's 14-year streak since the 2000 season. He recorded a career-high 6.0 sacks.

From 2012-21, Wagner appeared in 151 games with 150 starts where he totaled 1,338 total tackles, 23.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, 73 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He posted over 100 tackles for 10 consecutive seasons, a franchise record, and was voted to eight consecutive Pro Bowl and AP All-Pro teams. As a six-time captain of the team, Wagner played a pivotal role in the Seahawks victory in Super Bowl XLVIII. He is the only player in team history with 1,000 career tackles and is the franchise's all-time leader with 1,381.

Wagner played collegiately at Utah State for four seasons (2008-11) where he played in 48 games and finished his Aggie career tying a school record of 446 tackles, which included 4.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss, while adding four interceptions, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He was named an All-American Dream Team choice and WAC Defensive Player of the Year by The NFL Draft Report after his senior season.

Wagner, a Los Angeles, Ca. native attended Colony High School where he lettered as a tight end and linebacker. He led the team in each of his final two seasons to consecutive 12-2 finishes, capturing the CIF division title. Wagner was named to the All-CIF Central Division squad as a senior and picked up All-State California Division II second-team honors. He is the son of Bobby and the late Phenia Wagner.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about Jeremy Chinn

The Washington Commanders made some changes to their defensive backfield in free agency by signing former Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn. Here are five things to know about the new defensive back.
news

Commanders re-sign S Jeremy Reaves

Reaves, (5-11, 200) is a five-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with Washington in 2018. He has appeared in 42 games with 11 starts and recorded a total of 80 tackles (50 solo), a sack, and four passes defensed.
news

Commanders sign DE Dante Fowler Jr.

Fowler Jr. (6-3, 261) is an eight-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a first-round pick (third overall) in 2015.
news

Commanders sign C Tyler Biadasz

Biadasz (6-3, 316) is a five-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Dallas Cowboys as a fourth-round draft pick (146th overall) in 2020. In his career, Biadasz has appeared in 61 games with 53 starts with 6.5 sacks allowed in his career. He was a Pro Bowler in the 2022 season and has been to the playoffs every year since 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington | New faces in town

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 15, 2024.
news

Commanders trade QB Sam Howell for draft picks

Washington receives the Seahawks' picks in the fourth round (No. 78 overall) and fifth round (No. 152). In addition to Howell, the Seahawks will receive Washington's fourth-round pick (No. 102) and sixth-round pick (No. 179).
news

Commanders sign S Jeremy Chinn

Chinn (6-3, 220) is a four-year NFL veteran who was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the second round (64th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has played in 54 games, making 50 starts and has recorded 209 total tackles, 17 passes defensed, 12 quarterback hits, 4.0 sacks, and two interceptions.
news

Commanders sign LB Frankie Luvu

Luvu (6-3, 235) is a seven-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018. In his career, Luvu has appeared in 88 games with 39 starts and recorded 318 total tackles, 20.0 sacks, 45 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one interception.
news

Commanders sign DE Dorance Armstrong

Armstrong (6-4, 255) is a six-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Dallas Cowboys as a fourth-round pick (116th overall) in 2018. He has appeared in 93 games, making 14 starts and has recorded 23.5 sacks, 47 quarterback hits and 22 tackles for loss.
news

Commanders sign G Nick Allegretti

Allegretti (6-4, 310) played for the Kansas City Chiefs for five seasons (2019-23). He entered the league with the Chiefs as a seventh-round draft pick (216th overall) in 2019. Allegretti has played in 74 games, making 13 starts and has won three Super Bowl titles with Kansas City.
news

Commanders re-sign Efe Obada

Obada (6-6, 265) is a six-year NFL veteran who entered the league through the NFL International Player Pathway Program becoming the first player from the program to make the 53-man roster of a team in 2018 with the Carolina Panthers. 
