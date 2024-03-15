Commanders sign LB Bobby Wagner

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed linebacker Bobby Wagner. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wagner (6-0, 261) is a 13-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Seattle Seahawks as a second-round pick (47th overall) in 2012. In his career, Wagner has appeared in 185 games with 184 starts and recorded 1,704 total tackles, 33.0 sacks, 89 tackles for loss, 13 interceptions, six forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries. Before joining Washington, he played for the Los Angeles Rams (2022) and his second stint with the Seahawks (2023). Wagner is a Super Bowl Champion (XLVIII), was a 10-time AP All-Pro (six-time first-team) and has been selected to nine Pro Bowls.

In 2023, Wagner started in all 17 games and recorded 183 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. Wagner led the NFL in total tackles and was named a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the 2023 season.

In 2022, he led the Rams in tackles with 140, where his 11 straight seasons with 100 plus tackles rank second to London Fletcher's 14-year streak since the 2000 season. He recorded a career-high 6.0 sacks.

From 2012-21, Wagner appeared in 151 games with 150 starts where he totaled 1,338 total tackles, 23.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, 73 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He posted over 100 tackles for 10 consecutive seasons, a franchise record, and was voted to eight consecutive Pro Bowl and AP All-Pro teams. As a six-time captain of the team, Wagner played a pivotal role in the Seahawks victory in Super Bowl XLVIII. He is the only player in team history with 1,000 career tackles and is the franchise's all-time leader with 1,381.

Wagner played collegiately at Utah State for four seasons (2008-11) where he played in 48 games and finished his Aggie career tying a school record of 446 tackles, which included 4.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss, while adding four interceptions, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He was named an All-American Dream Team choice and WAC Defensive Player of the Year by The NFL Draft Report after his senior season.