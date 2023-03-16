Commanders sign OL Andrew Wylie

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed offensive lineman Andrew Wylie. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wylie (6-5, 304) is a five-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He has appeared in 71 career regular season games with 59 starts. He has helped lead Kansas City in the playoffs in each of his five years with the club including five AFC West division championships, three AFC Conference Championships and two Super Bowls (LIV, LVII).

Last season, Wylie played and started a career high 17 games and was part of an offensive line that didn't allow a sack against the Philadelphia Eagles defense, in route to a 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

From 2019-21 Wylie would play 38 games with 32 starts. In 2018, Wylie played in 16 games with 10 starts as a rookie. He recorded a season low in sacks allowed (1.5). The Chiefs presented Wylie with the 2018 Mack Lee Hill Award as the team's best first-year player.

Wylie played collegiately at Eastern Michigan where he recorded 44 starts and was named third-team All-MAC his senior season.