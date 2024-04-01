 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign RB Jeremy McNichols

Apr 01, 2024 at 10:13 AM
MicrosoftTeams-image (25)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed running back Jeremy McNichols. The full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

McNichols, (5-9, 205) is a seven-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a fifth-round pick (162nd overall) in 2017. He has appeared in 37 games and has recorded 90 carries for 364 yards with a touchdown along with 40 receptions for 295 yards and a touchdown reception in his career. He had stints with San Francisco (2017), Indianapolis (2018), Jacksonville (2019), Tennessee (2020-21), and a second stint with San Francisco in 2023 before joining Washington.

In 2023, McNichols saw action in three games and contributed on special teams with the 49ers. From 2020-21, he would appear in 30 games and provide depth for the Titans along with assisting on special teams.

McNichols spent his first three season with Tampa Bay, San Francisco, Indianapolis, and Jacksonville where he would spend the majority of his tenure serving on the practice squad.

McNichols played collegiately at Boise State from 2014-16 where he played 34 games and recorded 250 receptions for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns along with 79 carries for 551 yards and two touchdowns. He left as the program's all-time leader in receptions and finished with a career-high 93 receptions as a senior in 2018.

A native of Long Beach, Ca., McNichols attended Santa Margarita Catholic High School where he was a three-star recruit who totaled 173 carries for 877 yards and nine touchdowns, and 72 receptions for 934 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Monday | Commanders find help at quarterback, tackle, cornerback

In anticipation for that selection, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week to delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up, we're looking at The Draft Network's Jaime Eisner, where he has Washington taking a quarterback as well as one of the most experienced offensive tackles and a physical cornerback to add to its secondary. 
news

Dates set for Commanders 2024 OTAs, minicamp

The Washington Commander have spent the last few weeks adding players to improve their roster, bringing in nearly two dozen new additions. Now, it's time to begin preparing for the 2024 season with the offseason workout program.
news

Commanders sign WR Oladmide Zaccheaus

Zaccheaus, (5-8, 194) is a six-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2019.
news

Wake Up Washington | Happy Draft Month!

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 1, 2024.
news

From the DMV to MSG, Monica McNutt has made most of opportunities in basketball 

This Women's History Month, Commanders.com is passing the page to Monica McNutt to talk about her passion for sports and journalism in her own words.
news

Five things to know about Tyler Ott

The Washington Commanders decided to add some competition at long snapper by signing veteran Tyler Ott. Here are five things to know about the new special teams contributor for the Burgundy & Gold.
news

Pro Day Watch | Commanders in attendance for Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye

Several of the top quarterback prospects were showing off their skill sets this week, so let's not waste any more time and get right into the highlights. 
news

Nick Allegretti ready to compete for starting role

Allegretti, a seventh-round pick in 2019, was primarily a backup in his five years with the Chiefs. As fun as it was to be part of a dynasty that has won three Super Bowls, Allegretti was looking for something new, and he viewed Washington as a prime destination to show that he can be a full-time starter. 
news

Five things to know about Nick Allegretti

The Washington Commanders invested a chunk of their free resources into improving the offensive line, signing starters as well as backups who could provide valuable depth. Guard Nick Allegretti could fill either role, and he's ready to compete with a new team. Here are five things to know about the former Chiefs offensive lineman.
news

Whether starter or mentor, Mariota ready to help Washington win games

Mariota, a former No. 2 overall pick himself, wasn't beguiled about the situation he was walking into when he signed with Washington. No matter what his role ends up being with the Burgundy & Gold, he feels that he's suited for anything. 
news

Five things to know about Clelin Ferrell

The Washington Commanders continued the work towards upgrading their arsenal of pass-rushers by signing defensive end Clelin Ferrell away from the San Francisco 49ers. Here are five things to know about one of the team's newest defensive ends.
Advertising