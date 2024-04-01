Commanders sign RB Jeremy McNichols

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed running back Jeremy McNichols. The full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

McNichols, (5-9, 205) is a seven-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a fifth-round pick (162nd overall) in 2017. He has appeared in 37 games and has recorded 90 carries for 364 yards with a touchdown along with 40 receptions for 295 yards and a touchdown reception in his career. He had stints with San Francisco (2017), Indianapolis (2018), Jacksonville (2019), Tennessee (2020-21), and a second stint with San Francisco in 2023 before joining Washington.

In 2023, McNichols saw action in three games and contributed on special teams with the 49ers. From 2020-21, he would appear in 30 games and provide depth for the Titans along with assisting on special teams.

McNichols spent his first three season with Tampa Bay, San Francisco, Indianapolis, and Jacksonville where he would spend the majority of his tenure serving on the practice squad.

McNichols played collegiately at Boise State from 2014-16 where he played 34 games and recorded 250 receptions for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns along with 79 carries for 551 yards and two touchdowns. He left as the program's all-time leader in receptions and finished with a career-high 93 receptions as a senior in 2018.