Commanders-Texans Week 11 injury report

The Washington Commanders and Houston Texans have announced their injury reports for the Week 11 matchup.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|GAME STATUS
|Cole Holcomb
|Foot
|DNP
|J.D. McKissic
|Neck
|DNP
|Tyler Larsen
|Back
|Limited
|David Mayo
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Armani Rogers
|Knee
|Limited
|Curtis Samuel
|Shin
|Limited
|Logan Thomas
|Rib
|Limited
|Antonio Gibson
|Knee
|Full
|Jonathan Williams
|Knee
|Full
*The team conducted a walkthrough and the injury report is an estimation.
HOUSTON TEXANS
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|GAME STATUS
|Mario Addison
|NIR (Rest)
|DNP
|Maliek Collins
|Chest
|DNP
|Brandin Cooks
|Hip/Wrist
|DNP
|Neville Hewitt
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Jerry Hughes
|NIR (Rest)
|DNP
|Dare Ogunbowale
|Foot
|DNP
|Nico Collins
|Groin
|Limited
|Kenyon Green
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Christian Kirksey
|Neck
|Limited
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|Groin
|Limited
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|Hamstring
|Limited