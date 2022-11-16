News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Texans Week 11 injury report

Nov 16, 2022 at 05:53 PM
The Washington Commanders and Houston Texans have announced their injury reports for the Week 11 matchup.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

PLAYERINJURYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAYGAME STATUS
Cole HolcombFootDNP
J.D. McKissicNeckDNP
Tyler LarsenBackLimited
David MayoHamstringLimited
Armani RogersKneeLimited
Curtis SamuelShinLimited
Logan ThomasRibLimited
Antonio GibsonKneeFull
Jonathan WilliamsKneeFull

*The team conducted a walkthrough and the injury report is an estimation.

HOUSTON TEXANS

PLAYERINJURYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAYGAME STATUS
Mario AddisonNIR (Rest)DNP
Maliek CollinsChestDNP
Brandin CooksHip/WristDNP
Neville HewittHamstringDNP
Jerry HughesNIR (Rest)DNP
Dare OgunbowaleFootDNP
Nico CollinsGroinLimited
Kenyon GreenShoulderLimited
Christian KirkseyNeckLimited
Jalen Reeves-MaybinGroinLimited
Derek Stingley Jr.HamstringLimited

