Commanders trade CB William Jackson III to Steelers for draft picks

The Washington Commanders announced that they have traded cornerback William Jackson III to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Commanders will receive a conditional 6th round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in exchange for Jackson and a conditional 7th round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Both transactions are pending physicals.
Jackson joined Washington via free agency during the 2021 offseason and played in 16 games with as many starts. He recorded 55 tackles with 10 pass breakups and two interceptions, both of which came during the 2021 season.