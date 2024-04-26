Commanders trade No. 40 overall pick

The Washington Commanders are moving down in the 2024 NFL Draft, trading the No. 40 overall selection to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In exchange for the No. 40, 78 and 152 overall picks, the Commanders are getting the No. 50, 53 and 161 picks from the Eagles.

The Commanders entered Day 2 of the draft with five picks in rounds 2 and 3, which was the most in the league. The Commanders already used one of the those picks near the top of the second round, using the No. 36 overall pick to take Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton and bolster their defensive line.

The Commanders still have several positions of need, including offensive line, cornerback and linebacker. While the Commanders did have to give up one of their three third-round picks, they did get the chance to get more premium talent with two more picks in the top 60.