Commanders trade No. 40 overall pick

Apr 26, 2024 at 07:56 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

A general view of the NFL Draft stage on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
A general view of the NFL Draft stage on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Washington Commanders are moving down in the 2024 NFL Draft, trading the No. 40 overall selection to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In exchange for the No. 40, 78 and 152 overall picks, the Commanders are getting the No. 50, 53 and 161 picks from the Eagles.

The Commanders entered Day 2 of the draft with five picks in rounds 2 and 3, which was the most in the league. The Commanders already used one of the those picks near the top of the second round, using the No. 36 overall pick to take Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton and bolster their defensive line.

The Commanders still have several positions of need, including offensive line, cornerback and linebacker. While the Commanders did have to give up one of their three third-round picks, they did get the chance to get more premium talent with two more picks in the top 60.

news

Commanders draft WR Luke McCaffrey with 100th overall pick

McCaffrey (6-foot-2, 198 pounds) started his career at Nebraska before joining the Owls in 2022. A First Team All-American in the American Athletic Conference, McCaffrey set career highs in receptions (71), yards (992) and touchdowns (13). 
news

Brandon Coleman | 'I love the coaches and the vibe'

The Washington Commanders drafted TCU tackle Brandon Coleman with the No. 67 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Mike Sainristil | 'This is a once in a lifetime opportunity'

The Washington Commanders drafted cornerback Mike Sainristil with the No. 50 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Ben Sinnott | 'The amount of things I can do is unlimited'

The Washington Commanders drafted tight end Ben Sinnott with the No. 53 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Commanders draft OT Brandon Coleman with No. 67 overall pick

Coleman was a three-year starter at TCU and earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors in his final season
news

Jer'Zhan Newton | 'I feel like I'm dominant'

The Washington Commanders drafted DT Jer'Zhan Newton with the No. 36 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Commanders draft TE Ben Sinnott with No. 53 overall pick

Sinnott (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) was Mel Kiper Jr.'s best available tight end in Day 2. A four-year contributor for Kansas State, Sinnott caught 82 passes for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a Third Team All-American and First Team All-Big 12 selection. 
news

Commanders draft CB Mike Sainristil with No. 50 overall pick

During his senior campaign, the Wolverines cornerback was tied for third in the FBS for 6 INTs as Michigan went on to clinch the national championship
news

Commanders draft DT Jer'Zhan Newton with No. 36 overall pick

Newton, a First Team All-American in 2023, was a stalwart for the Illini during his four-year career, recording 188 tackles and 18 sacks.
news

'He's real smooth': Jayden Daniels excited to work with Jahan Dotson

Daniels is excited to work with all the Commanders' weapons, from the mainstays like Terry McLaurin to the newcomers like Austin Ekeler and Zach Ertz, but Dotson is someone he knows on a more personal level from their days being recruited together. Both players are ready to combine their skill sets and elevate Washington's offense. 
news

For Commanders, there was never any doubt: Jayden Daniels was right pick

Although the team was coy about the direction they intended to go, it was clear that the roster needed an answer at quarterback for the franchise's new era. To them, Daniels was always the answer. 
